Patronato vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12, 2023

Patronato entertain Botafogo at Estadio Presbítero Bartolome Grella in the Copa Sudamericana knockout playoffs on Wednesday (July 12).

The hosts’ underwhelming campaign in the 2023 Copa Libertadores group stage saw them claim third spot in Group H, behind Olimpia and Atletico Nacional. Patronato won only two of their six games, losing four, consequently bidding goodbye to the top-tier competition and dropping down to the Copa Sudamericana.

El Patron compete in the Primera Nacional – the Argentine second-tier football league – following their relegation in 2022. They were downgraded on coefficients despite winning the 2021-22 Copa Argentina and qualifying for the Copa Libertadores group stage.

Botafogo, meanwhile, were one of the favourites in Group A of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana group stage but finished second. They will have to go through the knockout round playoffs for a spot in the Round of 16. The visitors are returning to the Sudamericana for the first time since 2019.

Fogo finished 11th in the 2022 Brasileiro Serie A but appear to be faring better this term. Botafogo are leading the top flight with 33 points – seven points ahead of second-placed Gremio – after 13 rounds. The high-flying side will hope to maintain their impressive away form in Parana.

Patronato vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be their first competitive meetig.

Patronato have won three times and lost twice in their last five home games.

Patronato have scored six goals and conceded four in their last five games across competitions.

Botafogo have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five away games.

Patronato have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Botafogo have won four times and drawn once in the same period.

Form Guide: Patronato – L-W-W-L-W; Botafogo – W-W-D-W-W.

Patronato vs Botafogo Prediction

Patronato are expecting a fierce confrontation from the fire-spitting Brazilian side and should be prepared for the challenge to avoid losing at home.

The hosts must also address their poor defensive situation and sharpen their firing. The Argentine side conceded 11 goals and scored six in the Copa Libertadores group stage.

Tiguinho Soares is Botafogo’s main attacking threat, leading the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A’s scoring charts with ten goals. He scored twice in the Copa Sudamericana group stage this season.

Botafogo will hope to prove that they're as strong on the road when they take on Patronato in Parana.

Prediction: Patronato 1-2 Botafogo

Patronato vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Botafogo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Botafogo to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Patronato to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes