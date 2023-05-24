Patronato vs Olimpia Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24th 2023

Patronato will welcome Olimpia to Estadio Presbitero Bartolem Grella for a Copa Libertadores Group H fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 defeat away to San Telmo in the Argentine Primera Nacional. They went ahead through Ignacio Russo but Erik Bodencer's brace and Lionel Laborda's 55th-minute goal helped the home side overturn the deficit.

Olimpia fell to a 1-0 defeat away to city rivals Libertad Asuncion in the Paraguayan Primera Division. Oscar Cardozo's 19th-minute penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides.

El Decano will turn their attention back to the continent. Their last Libertadores fixture saw them share the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Atletico Nacional. Patronato triumphed over FBC Melgar with a 4-1 home win.

The victory saw them register their first points of the campaign and moved them to third spot in the group. Olimpia Asuncion sit in second spot, having garnered five points from three games.

Patronato vs Olimpia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture ended in a 1-0 home win for Olimpia.

Olimpia are on a six-game winless streak in all competitions, drawing four games in this sequence.

Patronato are competing in the Copa Libertadores for the first time in their history.

Olimpia are three-time winners of the Libertadores and were runners-up on four occasions.

Five of Olimpia's last seven away competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Five of Patronato's last six home games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

A red card has been shown in three of Olimpia's last five games.

Patronato vs Olimpia Prediction

Patronato are participating in the Copa Libertadores, despite currently playing in the Argentine second division, following their relegation last season. El Patrón are making their debut in the competition and registered their first international victory last time out against FBC Melgar.

Olimpia, by contrast, are more established in this competition and a win here would take them one step closer to the knockout rounds. However, the Paraguayans have struggled on their travels in recent weeks and are winless in four games on the road.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Patronato 1-1 Olimpia

Patronato vs Olimpia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes