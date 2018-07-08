Pattaya shock Bangkok in Thai League survival push

Pattaya United make a massive stride towards survival with unexpected away win

With five teams set to face the drop this season as a part of a plan to reduce the number of teams in the Thai League, this season's relegation battle may be the most frantic and enthralling to date.

Air Force, Ubon, and Siam Navy make up the bottom three. Ubon's draw against Muangthong United may be admirable, but it may do very little in the grand scheme of things as they sit 11 points from safety.

Navy's woes continued, as the side with the league's worst defence were hammered 4-0 by Buriram United. A hattrick from Diogo Luis Santo and a goal from defender Pansa Hemviboon sealed a crucial three points for the visitors, taking them seven points clear atop the Thai League.

Thai League giants Bangkok Glass, who have found themselves in the relegation zone as well this season, played a must-win game against 5th place PT Prachuap. Despite finishing fifth in their last campaign, and adding star names such as Mario Gjurovski, Frederic Mendy, Thitipan Puangchan and Tanaboon Kesarat to their squad, they have lost 10 of their 21 games this season and sit in 15th place. Tanaboon was set to make his debut after joining the club in mid-season from Chiang Rai United and returning from a long-term injury.

Chiang Rai United Captain Tanaboon Kesarat recently joined Bangkok Glass

After a stunning 7-4 victory over Chonburi at the weekend, the Rabbits looked to build upon their recent successes with their visit to Prachuap, in a bid to fight off this unprecedented relegation.

Unfortunately for the capital club, Prachuap continued their excellent home form and managed a 1-0 victory courtesy of Brazilian forward Jonatan Ferreira Reis. The Wasps have only lost a single home game this season, and this result further deepens Bangkok Glass' woes.

As such, the stage was set perfectly for Pattaya United as they traveled to the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani to take on second-placed Bangkok United. The visitors managed to scrape out of the relegation zone last weekend with a 3-2 away victory over Air Force, but they were widely unfancied to get a similar result in this encounter.

The hosts opened the scoring early in the second half through national team star Sarnawat Dechmitr, and looked set to pick up vital points in their chase of Buriram United. However, Brazilian forward Carlao and midfielder Teerapol Yoryoei chose the ideal time to score their first goals for the Dolphins, and the visitors came away with a highly unexpected three points.

This vital victory means that Pattaya has now accumulated 30 points for this season, taking them five points clear of the relegation zone. As their relegation rivals continue to drop points, these three could be the vital ones responsible for keeping the Dolphins in the top division in Thailand's fiercest relegation battle.