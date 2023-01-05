Pau vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2023

Pau will host Montpellier at the Nouste Camp on Friday in another round of the Coupe de France.

The home side have had mixed results in Ligue 2 this season, starting out sluggishly before picking up form. However, they returned to competitive action with a 1-0 home defeat to Paris FC before suffering a 2-1 loss to the recently rejuvenated Chamois Niortais last time out.

Pau opened their cup campaign with a 3-0 win over Salinieres Aigued before beating Colomiers 1-0 in the next round.

Montpellier have also struggled to perform in Ligue 1 this season and currently find themselves in the bottom-half of the French top-flight. They picked up a 2-0 win over Lorient on their return to domestic action last week before suffering a 2-1 home defeat to third-placed Olympique Marseille in their first game of the year.

The visitors are two-time winners of the domestic cup competition, last lifting the trophy in the 1989-90 campaign. They were knocked out by Marseille in the quarterfinals of the competition last season after losing on penalties to the Olympians.

Pau vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Pau and Montpellier. It will also mark Les Maynats' first competitive matchup against top-flight opposition since they faced Paris Saint-Germain in the competition back in 2020.

The hosts have scored 16 league goals this season, the third-fewest in the French second tier so far.

Montpellier have scored 27 goals in Ligue 1 this season, the second-highest of all the teams in the bottom half of the table.

Pau have struggled to find their creative spark this season, creating 23 big chances in Ligue 2. Only Guingamp and Nimes (20) have created fewer.

Only two of La Paillade's five league wins this season have come on the road.

Pau vs Montpellier Prediction

Pau are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going unbeaten in their seven games prior and will be looking to bounce back here. They have lost just one of their last six home games and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Montpellier have won just one of their last nine competitive outings, losing six games in that period. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides should, however, see the visitors win here.

Prediction: Pau 1-2 Montpellier

Pau vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Montpellier

Tip 3 - Montpellier to concede first: YES (The away team have conceded the first goal in seven of their last nine games)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

Poll : 0 votes