Pau vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | January 5th 2024

Nantes are in action for the first time in 2024 when they visit the Stade du Hameau to take on Pau in the Coupe de France on Friday.

Nicolas Usai’s men head into the game unbeaten in their last 10 matches across all competitions and will look to continue their impressive cup run.

Pau were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game as they played out a 1-1 draw with Troyes last time out.

With that result, Usai’s side have now gone 10 consecutive matches without defeat across all competitions, a run which has seen them rise to fifth place in the Ligue 2 standings.

Pau now turn their attention to the Coupe de France, where they kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win over Chauray on November 18, three weeks before edging out Coulaines 5-1 in the second round.

Nantes were left empty handed in their final game of the year as they fell to a 1-0 loss against 10-man Olympique Lyon at the Groupama Stadium.

Jocelyn Gourvennec’s men have now lost three games and have picked up just one win in their last eight matches across all competitions, losing six and picking up one draw since late October.

Nantes will hope the new year can usher in a change in fortunes as they look to stop the rot and pick up a morale-boosting result to start their Coupe de France campaign.

Pau vs Nantes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Pau and Nantes, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Usai’s men are unbeaten in their last 10 matches across all competitions, claiming six wins and four draws since October’s 2-0 loss against Ajaccio on October 21.

Nantes are currently on a three-game losing streak, conceding five goals and scoring just once since a 1-0 victory over OGC Nice on December 2.

Pau are unbeaten in their last six home games across all competitions, picking up three wins and three draws since a 3-0 defeat to Annecy FC back in September.

Pau vs Nantes Prediction

While Pau head into the game on a solid run of results, they will need to show their mettle against a significantly superior and more experienced Nantes side.

Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two sides, we predict Nantes will come away with the desired results, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Pau 1-2 Nantes

Pau vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Nantes to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Pau’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Nantes’ last 10 outings)