Paul Heckingbottom under pressure as Hibernian look to bounce back after Ibrox thrashing

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom is in trouble

On Saturday 17th August, Hibernian will walk out at Easter Road in the last-16 of the Scottish League Cup with the pressure very much on. They might be facing a team the league below in Greenock Morton, but after an embarrassing 6-1 defeat last weekend at Ibrox they have to deliver.

The current Hibernian boss took charge of the club in February 2019 and went on to go ten matches undefeated. A run which saw the side win at Tynecastle Park for the first time since May 2013, in return this had fans sing joyously 'Hecky's at the wheel'.

Since then we have seen a summer of upheaval at the club and the new summer signings so far as not got fans excited. As things stand the supporters feel players have not replaced well and the Englishman at the helm is underestimating the Scottish League.

The three critical areas of all sides are the defence, the midfield and attack with all of this needing freshened up this summer in Leith.

Defence

Let's first look at the defence, this has been the element of the side that stayed the same for the longest. In fact in August 2014 when Hibs faced Livingston in the Championship, the backline featured David Gray, Paul Hanlon, Jordan Foster and Lewis Stevenson three of these are still at the club.

The continuity is in some ways a good thing, but the backline is ageing now, and the pace at the back is worryingly slow.

Midfield

In the middle of the park, there is a worry that the side is too weak, which is even more disappointing when you consider this was once Hibs strength. Two seasons ago with the midfield of Allan, McGeouch and McGinn, it was argued the capital team had the best central midfield in Scotland.

Since then all three have left with Scott Allan returning this summer and by him teaming up with Stephen Mallan Hibs have two exciting midfielders. The issue is, however, with the departure of Marvin Bartley and Mark Milligan, this as seen the stable spine in the midfield lost.

The arrival of Josh Vela from Bolton as looked to replace what was lost by these departures but the Englishman as still not settled and in his first two matches he's looked off the pace. The situation as worsened with the speed of Martin Boyle lost due to injury.

Advertisement

Attack

To the front of the pitch then and this is cause for the most concern for many Hibs fans. The striking crisis is partly due to the club having only three recognised centre forwards. Not only this but none of them so far have excited the fans.

You first look at Oli Shaw the 20-year-old at times as viewed favourable and can finish chances, but in recent times he has looked well off with confidence lacking. He still Hibs third choice though and has plenty to learn.

Then too Christian Doidge the Welshman who arrived at the club this summer from Forest Green Rovers for a fee reportedly around £350,000 a hefty sum for the Scottish Leagues. He as yet not done much to excite fans and looks laboured on the ball and maybe already picked up miss of the season in the opening match with St Mirren.

Lastly, the enigma that is Flo Kamberi, the big Swizz striker has a lot to offer, but he's failed to show this consistently since arriving at Easter Road. On his day he is a handful for strikers which is why the player is linked with moves to Celtic, Brentford and Middlesbrough but his day does not come around enough.

A big few weeks ahead

The warning signs were seen in the preseason with a draw against Stirling Albion and laboured wins against Alloa and Elgin City. Hibs fans overall though new the league was when the side had to perform, so they waited till then to judge.

Unfortunately for Heckingbottom, the new season is underway, and it's not been pretty. As it started with an unconvincing win over St Mirren and was followed by a 6-1 thrashing against Rangers a match which saw the Glasgow club register 34 shots on goal.

August might be a festival of fun for most in the Scottish capital, but for Hibs, it is time to get down to the serious business.