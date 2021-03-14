Paul Merson believes Manchester United can't win the Premier League with Edinson Cavani as their main striker

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has said that Manchester United will never win the Premier League title while Edinson Cavani is their main striker. Merson believes Manchester United should try to sign the likes of Harry Kane or Erling Haaland if they are to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League next season.

Edinson Cavani joined Manchester United on the final day of the transfer window last summer on a free after the expiry of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Uruguayan has shown glimpses of his abilities in a Manchester United shirt this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 18 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils.

His impressive performances for Manchester United led many to believe that the club will exercise their option to extend his current contract with the club by a year before the end of this season.

Cavani's father, however, claimed that his son was unsettled in Manchester and has his heart set on a return to South America with Boca Juniors. Cavani immediately posted a message on social media downplaying his father's comments.

Manchester United were favorites to win the Premier League title in January, but a run of poor form has seen them slip seventeen points behind Manchester City on the league table.

Paul Merson believes Manchester United will not win a Premier League title until they find a long-term replacement for Edinson Cavani. Merson views Erling Haaland and Harry Kane as ideal candidates to replace the Uruguyuan.

"I'm a big fan of his I think he's a special player but Man Utd need to win the Premier League and you're not going to win it with Cavani up front. They need to bring in a top drawer centre forward. There's no chance he's going to play 38 games in the Premier League and score 25 goals," Merson told Sky Sports.

"He was a top player, but he's not on a youth training scheme is he? He's going to make players better but if you're bringing in a Haaland or a Harry Kane he's not playing and you've got £100k-a-week tied up."

Edinson Cavani after Boca Juniors rumours: “I’m proud to dress Manchester United shirt”. Before the end of the season, #MUFC board will meet Cavani and they’ll decide together about his contract. Boca will push to sign him, but nothing has been agreed yet. 🔴 #manutd pic.twitter.com/iz9BDEmDT2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 9, 2021

Manchester United could let go of Edinson Cavani and sign a top-quality forward in the summer

Despite earning plaudits for his performances for Manchester United, Edinson Cavani is no more the striker he once was. Manchester United require a striker who will give them 20 goals a season if they are to stand any chance of winning the Premier League title.

Most fans and pundits expected Cavani to have an impact on Manchester United similar to that of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the 2016-17 season. Cavani's influence on the Red Devils has, however, been limited due to injuries.

Edinson Cavani signing shows Manchester United are 'going nowhere', says Paul Merson #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/q3s3aKs1D8 — Man Utd Latest (@ManUtdLatestCom) October 9, 2020

Manchester United have shown interest in signing Erling Haaland in the past but will have to let go of Edinson Cavani if they are to sign a top-quality centre forward to create space in the squad and be able to pay his wages.