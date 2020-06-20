Paul Merson slams EPL manager Mourinho's tactics and makes bold Harry Kane declaration

EPL pundit Paul Merson feels Mourinho's managerial tactics do not suit Harry Kane.

EPL forward Harry Kane didn't manage a single touch inside the Manchester United box yesterday.

EPL manager Jose Mourinho has endured an eventful season with Tottenham Hotspur

EPL television pundit and analyst Paul Merson has slammed Jose Mourinho's tactics following Tottenham Hotspur's disappointing draw against Manchester United.

The former EPL forward feels Harry Kane of all players, is one man whose stock will deteriorate due to Mourinho's pragmatic approach to management in big matches. According to Merson, Kane may not come close to scoring 25-30 EPL goals under the Portuguese tactician.

Merson also added that Kane, who has been linked with a move away from the North London club, would seriously consider his long-term future with the EPL giants.

Tottenham Hotspur played out a 1-1 draw against Manchester United yesterday, but the match dynamics were far from what the scoreline suggested.

"That's not Harry Kane," says EPL pundit Merson

EPL superstar Kane cut a frustrated figure against Manchester United

It was one such approach by Jose Mourinho that has seen him win titles, but also face criticism from his players, fans and pundits alike. There was a real sense of pragmatism about the way Spurs went into the EPL game, with most of the players being asked to perform the screening role and play in deeper positions.

EPL giants Manchester United were doing all the running with the ball, recycling possession and trying to breach Spurs' narrow defensive structure. It was a simple scenario of attack versus defence. That must surely have hurt the Spurs faithful, as their side were only looking to hit United on the break.

Harry Kane's touches in the opposition's box: 0



Harry Kane's touches in his own box: 2



Struggled to get into the game. pic.twitter.com/jJuByZgb8f — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 19, 2020

Advertisement

The likes of Heung-Min Son and Kane were hardly involved in advanced positions, with the latter even appearing far from match fit. More worryingly, Kane looked alien to the surroundings while proceedings unfolded against his will and style of play.

Merson pointed out the same, drawing comparisons with how lethal Kane was under Pochettino in the EPL. He quoted:

"When Jose took the job I worried for Harry Kane. You know, he played under Pochettino and Tottenham sort of had a go. Wherever they went, there were goals, there were crosses, there were shots."

Kane was barely seen in the Manchester United territory during Spurs' EPL game yesterday

Explaining how frustrating it must be for a striker who loves to get on the ball and run beyond opposition defenders, EPL pundit Merson continued:

"He's going to be playing up front on his own and it's going to be hard work. In the end, he's trying to win 60-yard passes just to get involved in the game, and that's not Harry Kane."

Also Read: Mourinho felt he had 'no bench' as Spurs draw with Man Utd

Merson did make an honest admission to the matter because a lot of players under legendary EPL manager Mourinho have felt the heat while doing the defensive work he demands.

Kane, who has been linked to various clubs such as Real Madrid, also announced recently that he'd consider a move away from Spurs if the club do not match his ambitions on the pitch.

Not the win we were looking for but good to be back out there. pic.twitter.com/0d4OXL4xh1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 19, 2020

Merson shed light on that discussion as well, claiming:

"I mean he's not fit, they played with virtually 10 men. I can't remember how many times he touched the ball in the whole game. I think he'll have a serious thought at the end of the season, I really do."

"I don't seem him getting 25-30 goals next season with the way Jose wants to play. He [Kane] wouldn't want to play in there."

Spurs had the opportunity to move closer to the EPL top-four, but they couldn't dispatch United on their own turf in yesterday's blockbuster game.

Also Read: EPL manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Roy Keane's astonishing David de Gea outburst