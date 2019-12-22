Paul Pogba all set to make sensational return for Manchester United against Walford

The news that could lift the mood for Red Devils this weekend is finally here! Paul Pogba, Manchester United’s talismanic midfielder who has been missing in action for the past couple of months, has been named in the matchday squad that will travel to Vicarage Road on Sunday to face Watford, the Telegraph reports.

The Frenchman was sidelined with an ankle injury that kept him away from action for almost 3 months. He last appeared for the Red Devils at the end of September, in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Old Trafford. Since then, the Frenchman has already missed 10 games in the Premier League, while he is yet to feature in the Europa League.

Without Pogba in the side, Manchester United have appeared short of ideas, especially against sides that defend deep. With him nearing a return, the Red Devils have every reason to be optimistic ahead of a hectic run of games in the festive season. Ideally, this is the time that Manchester United kick into a higher gear and for that, they certainly need Pogba in the team.

The Frenchman was integral to United’s revival under Solskjaer a year ago and the Norwegian will be hoping that Pogba’s return to the team could kick start a similar form on the pitch this time as well. The 2018 World Cup winner has divided opinions with his off-the-field antics, but Solskjaer has continuously reiterated his desire to keep hold of his prized asset, confirming recently that he would not be sold in the winter. Despite the continued interest of Real Madrid, the Frenchman apparently is warming up to the idea of continuing his association with the Red Devils, as revealed by his agent Mino Raiola a few days back.

Manchester United have endured a never-ending tryst with injuries this season, but things are certainly looking brighter at the moment. Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah, all of whom had lengthy spells on the sidelines, are on their way back. United’s midfield department, which was overworked in recent times, will certainly heave a sigh of relief at the availability of the Frenchman.

With Watford, Newcastle United, Burnley and Arsenal ahead in the next 10 days, Pogba’s return to the squad is just the shot in the arm Manchester United and Solskjaer need right now. It could even be the galvanizing factor that helps them mount a serious challenge for a top 4 place. Now it remains to be seen if the Frenchman plays any part in the game against Watford on Sunday.

