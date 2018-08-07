Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Paul Pogba and the Barcelona speculations

Sourav Mahanty
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.72K   //    07 Aug 2018, 02:01 IST

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Are the curtains coming down on Paul Pogba's second stint at The Theater of Dreams?

Paul Pogba has been rumoured to be leaving Old Trafford for months now. It seems that he has had enough of playing a defensive minded role for two seasons under Jose Mourinho, and now wants to go somewhere where he can shine.

With only a few days in the English transfer window left, it has been claimed by multiple sources that Pogba's agent Mino Raiola is trying to broker a transfer to FC Barcelona.

FC Barcelona have been one of the top sides in Europe for more than a decade now. And they also play the attacking style of football Pogba craves. Within the next few days Paul Pogba might be joining a long list of mercurial talents that Jose Mourinho has let go of after falling out with them.

But as his Old Trafford exit seemingly nears, it is time to ask the question whether Paul Pogba is the right fit for the Catalan giants.

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final
Prodigy!

Made for Barcelona or big money flop?

The biggest issue Pogba has at Manchester United is his unwillingness to play in a defensive midfield role alongside Matic. He feels that the role has led to the stagnation of his career.

With his recent success at the World Cup, Pogba seemingly believes it is the right time to leave Old Trafford for the Nou Camp where he can showcase his attacking prowess. But Pogba might be forced to play in a midfield two again at Barcelona alongside Sergio Busquets.

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde sets up his side in a 4-4-2 formation where two central midfielders are employed to provide defensive protection to the back four as well as set the tempo of the play.

Levante v Barcelona - La Liga
Barca manager - Valverde

Pogba is expected to join Busquets in one of the two central midfield roles if he is to join the Catalan side this summer. Yet he can expect playing at Barcelona a lot more enjoyable than he does at Manchester United while being bound to the shackles of Mourinho's defensive tactics.

While Barcelona no longer keep the ball for as long as they used to back in the Guardiola days, they still enjoy the lion's share of the possession every week. And a player like Pogba will relish the opportunity to run at opponents with players like Messi, Suarez and Coutinho at his side.

He has enough dribbling ability to bring out the ball from the middle of the park, while also possessing the passing range to set free Messi and Coutinho on counter attacks.

Germany v Mexico: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Zlatan (l) and Mino Raiola (r) - Raiola manages Pogba as well

Pogba has shown already that he is capable of playing in a midfield two when he helped win the World Cup for France while playing alongside N'Golo Kante.

It is the same kind of role he will be expected to play at Barcelona. And the Catalan fans can expect him to flourish in a team that is shaping up to be serious European contenders in the upcoming season.

The chance to sign a player like Pogba does not come often, Barcelona must do everything possible to sign him. Paul Pogba might not be the typical Barcelona player, but with him in the team - this Barcelona side might just achieve perfection.

