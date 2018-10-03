The Paul Pogba conundrum: What's next for the World Cup winner?

Ardeo_Legacy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 42 // 03 Oct 2018, 08:38 IST

How much longer will he remain at Manchester United?

Paul Pogba, a World Cup winner with an unbelievable natural talent and the ability to hold the ball and pass to any player on the pitch, he returned to Manchester United in 2016 for a then world-record fee from Juventus to “complete the unfinished business” as famously quoted by Pogba himself.

Though we all know, at one of the biggest clubs in the world he has not been able to replicate the majestic form he displayed at Juventus and the ability expected from him by the Red Devils' fans.

There are few ex-Manchester United pundits calling him a failure at Manchester United or an overconfident selfish player. Being a Manchester United fan, it’s the most difficult phase since Sir Alex Ferguson retired; there has never been a witness of the swagger of Manchester United on the field since 2013.

Pogba knows it if he has to win something here the only way is to attack. This was the dictionary of Sir Alex, the best way to defend is to attack the opposition, which we already know Liverpool and Manchester City are doing brilliantly in today’s breath-taking Premier League setup.

Pogba would want to win more Premierships in order to stay in the Top 10 best players in the world, just like Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappe, Kante, Hazard, Firmino and so on. These guys are playing their best football ever and that is to beat the defence at their will.

Pogba at United will never be able to do it if he is dumped into a box to box role with defensive duties. If there are no other holding midfielders who have the ability to free up Pogba to allow him to run at the opposition's defence, he will not flourish.

With the likes of Toni Kroos at Madrid, Rakitic at Barcelona and Pjanic at Juventus, it is easier for Pogba to help the attackers score more goals playing with these sides, as we have seen him do so with France and Juventus before.

At Manchester United, Pogba has 13 goals and 15 assists, all these came when the Red Devils have played attacking, rather than the bus philosophy of Jose Mourinho which we have been seeing since the beginning of the 2018/19 season.

Many of the Manchester United fans already know it, the only way Pogba will be with them is to keep winning major trophies and play attacking football with swagger, which Jose Mourinho has never delivered in his entire managerial career which also includes the likes of Real Madrid.

Has the time come for Pogba to leave the Theatre of Dreams that Sir Alex built? Or is it time to ask Pogba to help Manchester United start an attacking revolution at Old Trafford?