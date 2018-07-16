Paul Pogba makes history at World Cup Final, subsequently trolls England

Paul Pogba dabs with the World Cup trophy after France beat Croatia in the final

France and Croatia went all guns blazing as they took on each other on the grandest stage of them all - the 2018 FIFA World Cup final. Both sides threw in the kitchen sink but it was eventually France who ran away with the trophy after they blew the Croatians away in the second half.

A closely-fought first half saw both sides leave the pitch at half-time with the score reading France 2-1 Croatia. The second-half was a lot more one-sided as France quickly netted two more to take an unassailable 4-1 lead.

Mario Mandzukic soon gave Croatia their second goal, albeit it only was consolatory. For France, it was Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba who found the net after Mandzukic's unfortunate first-half own-goal.

By scoring his goal in last night's final, Pogba made history by becoming the first ever Manchester United player to score at a World Cup final. He also became the first player from the Premier League to score in a final since 1998, when Emmanuel Petit scored France's 3rd goal in stoppage time to beat Brazil and lift the trophy.

Understandably, Pogba celebrated well into the night, allowing his fans a generous view of the celebrations via his various social media accounts.

At one point, Pogba even trolled the English Football Team by mockingly chanting "It's coming home" - a popular chant used by English fans that went viral during the World Cup.

Here is a clip of the incident:

In the video, Pogba is seen cradling the World Cup trophy during France's post-match celebrations. At one point, he chants "It's coming home" before sheepishly apologizing for it. He then continues to revel in the moment and chants it yet again before issuing a more serious apology.

Several fans and noteworthy people reacted to Pogba's troll as they took to Twitter to express their thoughts:

Pogba making fun out of #ItsComingHome on his instagram live. 😂😂😂 — Azhar Nr. (@Sinna_Putha) July 16, 2018

😂😂😂😂😂😂 wish everyone else had the same sense of humour about this song! #WorldCup #ItsComingHome https://t.co/CC7ZE9J15T — Emma Storey (@SpursStorey) July 16, 2018