Paul Pogba opens the door for Manchester United exit

Paul Pogba has a strained relationship with United manager, Jose Mourinho.

What's the news?

Paul Pogba, who is currently in Germany, spoke to Sky Sports ahead of the UEFA Nation's League game as Germany play hosts to recent World Champions France. The conversation was a very open one and Pogba has cleared any doubts, fans have been possessing for some weeks now.

The Daily Mail reported that Paul Pogba revealed that his future could be decided in the upcoming months and also talked about his strained relationship with United boss, Jose Mourinho.

About his future at Manchester United, he said,

"There was a lot of talk about it but I'm under contract at Manchester. I am playing there at the moment, but who knows what might happen in the future."

On asked about his relationship with United boss being tensed, he nodded his head, before saying,

"We just have a pure player-coach relationship."

In case you didn't know..

There have been rumors since the second game-week after the start of the English Premier League, that there has apparently been a fallout between Paul Pogba and Head Coach, Jose Mourinho.

Fans have been divided on this news, some stating Pogba's attitude issues being the root of the problem, and the others fearing Jose Mourinho might be leading to another star player exiting, which usually happened with Mourinho at Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Sky Sports Pundit and former United player, Gary Neville has chosen to take the side of the player instead of the manager, stating that as a player Paul Pogba is more important to Manchester United than Jose Mourinho as the manager.

The heart of the matter

The strained relationship only led to a public display of interest in Pogba by Spanish Giants, Barcelona, as they look to replace legend Andres Iniesta, who played the last season for the Catalan club, last season.

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola, was reportedly pushing for a move to the La Liga side the whole summer, but failed to capitalize as United were keen to retain Pogba. The interest in Pogba, as well as the alleged move to Barcelona, grew after a successful World Cup for Pogba, who ended up on the World Cup winning side.

Rumour Rating/Probability: 9/10

Now that Paul Pogba himself has acknowledged the fact about his tense relationship with Mourinho and the fact that his future is uncertain for the next few months, we might be looking at a mega-money transfer in the Winter Transfer Window, in January.

With Barcelona still been unable to fill Iniesta's boots, Pogba would be confident to fill the same, thanks to the World Cup regime in June, this year.

Video

What's next?

With Jose Mourinho's Manchester United already under heavy criticism for a mild transfer window before the season, if Pogba were to leave United in January, the gap will be a big one to fill, in an already depreciated United side.

What's certain is the fact that if there is a move, the Premier League would be losing one of it's biggest stars of the modern era.