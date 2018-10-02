Manchester United star reportedly says he'll leave if Jose Mourinho stays, creates chaos

Jose Mourinho will have to deal with this...and soon!

What's the story?

Much has been discussed about the ongoing rift at Manchester United, between manager Jose Mourinho, and superstar Paul Pogba. Things only seem to be going from bad to worse and according to recent reports from The Sun, cracks are deepening at an alarmingly quick rate.

The report states that the differences between the duo have grown into irreconcilable ones and the pair may have just hit the breaking point. As per the report, Paul Pogba has told his teammates that he won't bother arguing with the manager any more, and would be better off playing for a different team.

In case you didn't know...

These rifts between Pogba and Mourinho have been around for a while now. As a result, Pogba was incessantly linked with a move to Barcelona earlier this summer, after reports suggested that the player's agent, Mino Raiola, had offered him up to Barcelona.

However, nothing materialised and Pogba remained at United. He continues to be linked with potential winter or summer moves away from Old Trafford as Barcelona are believed to be closely monitoring the situation.

The heart of the matter

The World Cup-winning French superstar has had a turbid start to the season, and the match against West Ham brought his inconsistency to the fore before he was withdrawn in the second half.

To exacerbate matters, Mourinho stripped Pogba of vice-captaincy, reportedly claiming that 25-year-old would never be captain again.

Pogba is allegedly tired of arguing with the manager and feels embarrassed to play in Mourinho's formations and with his tactics, leaving him reportedly decided on the fact that he can't play under Mourinho and wants out.

Alexis Sanchez is reportedly another star player at United, who also finds his future up in the air after recently falling out with the manager. The Chilean travelled with the side to London but wasn't even named on the bench for the Red Devils' match against West Ham.

Sanchez is said to have spent all season so far moaning about his lack of game time. He is also believed to have criticised Mourinho's tactics as well, leading to the fall-out between the duo.

Meanwhile, this week, when asked if his job was at risk, Mourinho said:

“No, I don’t think so. What I can do to improve things I do and I will improve the things that depend on me and my work.”

What's next?

Manchester United gear up to face Valencia tonight in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League group stages. With all the hubbub surrounding the team and the manager, it will be interesting to see who Mourinho decides to field and how the team responds.