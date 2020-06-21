Paul Pogba in restart revenge over José Mourinho

Manchester United were inspired by Paul Pogba on Friday as the midfielder changed the game when he came off the bench.

But there was another story to the 1-1 draw as Pogba showed José Mourinho what he wasted while he was at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba performed with a message for José Mourinho on Friday

Paul Pogba returned to Manchester United in the summer of 2016. His relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson had faltered prior to his move to Juventus four years earlier, but Old Trafford was now a very different place to what he had left behind when he went to Italy in search of regular senior football.

Sir Alex brought his glittering career at Manchester United to a close in 2013, and the subsequent appointments of David Moyes and Louis van Gaal had failed to restore the club to former glory. With noisy neighbours Manchester City finally landing Pep Guardiola, there was only one man that United could turn to in 2016.

Mourinho was unable to deliver the Premier League title at Manchester United

José Mourinho and Paul Pogba were both delighted to find themselves at Old Trafford that summer, and their mutual enthusiasm for the start of this new era brought with it an immediate positivity. It would quickly sour, but considering the nature of both characters, a close relationship was never likely to materialise.

On and off the field, Mourinho did things his way, and, while he delivered UEFA Europa League and League Cup success in his first season, it was former club Chelsea and rivals Manchester City that claimed the Premier League title during his two full campaigns. Manchester United finished second in 2017/18, but the unrest by that time had become untenable for the Portuguese.

A relationship beyond repair

Manchester United knew what they were getting with Jose Mourinho, and it wasn't long before his tactical anxieties brought a regimented and defensive approach to the systems he employed. For a flair player like Paul Pogba, the stifling of his natural game caused resentment within the camp, and the egotistical battle between the pair sparked a media frenzy.

As tensions increased, Jose Mourinho became more stubborn, and Paul Pogba became more vocal. It was an unwelcome distraction for a club desperate to reverse a concerning slide. There was now an acceptance that there was no quick-fix to the demise of the former champions, but byJose Mourinho's third season he was only taking the club in the opposite direction.

Tensions became untenable between Paul Pogba and Mourinho

While Pogba had the ability and talent to be the leading figure in this overdue revival, it was clear that the star of the France team that lifted the 2018 World Cup had no desire to produce under Mourinho and his restrictive and regimented defensive style of play. It was clear that there was no future for both figures at the club, and Mourinho eventually departed in December 2018.

Manchester United turned to former Stretford End hero Ole Gunnar Solskjær to revitalise a squad scarred from Mourinho's style of play. Solskjær succeeded by being the exact opposite of his predecessor, and the improved results and performances, culminating in a famous UEFA Champions League Round of 16 victory in Paris, sealed Solskjær the job on a permanent basis.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has changed the dynamic at Manchester United after Mourinho

As the team improved under Solskjær, so did Pogba, and his introduction from the substitutes bench on Friday night changed the game. Returning to action after the enforced break, Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw with Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur in a fixture that encapsulated the entire relationship between Pogba and his former manager.

Paul Pogba and Fernandes shaping Manchester United

Despite playing at home, even without a crowd, Mourinho opted to play a defensive low-block, restricting Daniel James in particular from getting in behind his team's back line.

With pace nullified, it was Paul Pogba's creativity and connection with Bruno Fernandes that eventually caused Spurs problems. Fernandes dispatched the penalty that Pogba had won to earn a share of the points.

The fact that Paul Pogba's creative flair proved to be the difference following his introduction against Mourinho's defensive plan marked another chapter in this particular story of two controversial individuals who continually divide opinion. The irony would not have been lost on either, and Paul Pogba was determined to prove the point that he had previously been forced to suppress.

Bruno Fernandes can bring the best out of Paul Pogba in the Manchester United midfield

Although the points were shared, the second half performance from Manchester United was a victory for Paul Pogba over Mourinho. There is still a lot of work for Solskjær to do to make significant progress with this project, but if he can rely on Paul Pogba to produce in his preferred role, he can start to focus on the defensive failings that allowed Spurs to take the lead in the opening half.

The restart of the Premier League means that the fixtures will come thick and fast over the coming weeks, and the unfamiliar environment will be a test for each and every club. Solskjær will be satisfied with the way his side finished the match on Friday, and the positives of Pogba's performance will make Mourinho wonder just what might have been.