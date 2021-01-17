Paul Pogba’s impressive form makes him undroppable for crucial Liverpool clash

It’s been refreshing for Manchester United fans to see Paul Pogba back in front of the cameras. The Frenchman has shied away from the media after enduring a difficult start to the season, which was made worse by his bout with COVID-19.

The unsavoury utterances of his agent, Mino Riola, also seemed to have ended his career at Old Trafford some weeks ago. However, the 27-year-old midfielder has turned things around for himself and is back in favour at the Theatre of Dreams.

For the first time in a long while, Paul Pogba is enjoying his football again and is having an extended run in the team. He has started in the last three Premier League games for Manchester United, and his impact has been telling.

As Manchester United prepare to take on Liverpool in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will definitely have Paul Pogba’s name as one of the first on his team sheet.

A few weeks ago, this would never have been the case, with the midfielder relegated to the bench after losing his position to Fred and Scott McTominay.

Paul Pogba reborn at the right time

Paul Pogba’s unreliability meant that Manchester United had to depend on Bruno Fernandes for creativity in the final third. The Portuguese has made a huge impact since joining the Reds, but he cannot do it alone.

With Manchester United mounting a title challenge, Pogba’s return to form is as timely as it has been crucial. This is made even more important by the fact that Fernandes has not been at his best in recent games.

The essence of having a big squad is to ensure that other players step up when the usual stars are struggling. Paul Pogba has done just that in the last few weeks. He was in imperious form against Wolverhampton Wanderers and also put up man-of-the-match performances against Aston Villa and Burnley.

Referring to his early-season struggles, Paul Pogba said, as quoted by The Mirror:

"I hate to be on the bench, I don't like it. It doesn't mean other players don't deserve to be playing, but just myself, I don't like it."

He added:

"I am a winner, I just want to play football. I want to help my team, and when I'm on the bench and don't come on, I feel I cannot help my team-mates so I feel bad, I don't like it.”

Paul Pogba has been involved in all of Manchester United’s goals in their last three Premier League games and is currently in the best shape ahead of the club’s crucial game against Liverpool on Sunday.

Paul Pogba to play a crucial role in Liverpool game

Bruno Fernandes is undoubtedly Manchester United’s star man at the moment. However, it is Paul Pogba who has carried the team in recent weeks, making him undroppable for the Liverpool game.

The French midfielder played a key role in the build-up to Anthony Martial's opening goal against Aston Villa and won the penalty that eventually won the game for the Red Devils.

He also scored the only goal of the game as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side beat Burnley 1-0 to move to the top of the Premier League.

Solskjaer said, as quoted by The Standard:

"I have always said Paul is a big, big player for us. He is a good character in the dressing room, he is always one who the lads look to, he is a world champion of course and we are seeing the best of Paul at the moment."

He added:

"He is getting better and better every game, he has been injured and got Covid, it is just natural he needed some time to get fit."

Ordinarily, the Norwegian would have preferred to play Fred and McTominay in midfield for such a crucial game. This time, however, he cannot leave Paul Pogba out.

No matter the set-up, the Manchester United manager will have to find a way to accommodate the Frenchman, who will be definitely key in Sunday’s encounter.