Funniest questions from Paul Pogba's Twitter Q&A session

Here are some of the funniest questions and answers from Paul Pogba's Twitter Q & A session.

Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba took some time off his busy schedule and had his first ever Twitter Questions and Answer session yesterday, on August 5, 2017, at 11 am UK time using the hashtag #pogquestions.

You ask I reply! Join me for my first

Twitter Q&A session ever. ???????? Tomorrow - Aug 05 - 11am UK Time (GMT+1). Use the hashtag: #pogquestions — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) August 4, 2017

It went well, as planned. As expected, there were many funny, personal and annoying questions that were sent to him, in which he answered some of them, and ignored the rest.

Let's take a look at some of the funniest questions and answers:

Paul Pogba was asked how it felt to have ended Gary Cahill's career. He probably had a good laugh reading it but rightfully didn't respond due to the respect he has for the England International Gary Cahill as a professional footballer.

How does it feel to end Gary Cahill's career? #pogquestions pic.twitter.com/n26uqKGQVp — Ryan ???? (@ClassicCantona) August 5, 2017

Next, a Chelsea fan account joined the session to try and get their question answered by Pogba. Although it was a troll question, you have to admit that it's pretty funny! It would have been nice and hilarious to see Paul Pogba reply to this tweet.

Paul Pogba was nicknamed "Agent P" after his "agent work" to try and bring in the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Blaise Matuidi and helping to bring in Romelu Lukaku. Here is the tweet in which Pogba jokes about his nickname:

Agent P never sleeps — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) August 5, 2017

We all know that Paul Pogba is very competitive when it comes to sports. Be it football or basketball. You might even remember watching this video:

Mientras el ManU y la Juve se pelean por él, Paul Pogba está en Miami jugando Basketball con Romelu Lukaku.



CRACKS.pic.twitter.com/a3cQryZRRg — ABRAZO DE GOL (@ElAbrazoDelGOL) July 21, 2016

Now, it's really up to you to decide on who's better because honestly, both of them look pretty decent. But obviously, Pogba doesn't think so...

Of course it is me, did you not see the video ???? — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) August 5, 2017

Imagine having to choose between two of your close mates and having to announce it in front of millions of people. That's how Paul Pogba felt when he was asked this question. Pogba could have ruined a relationship by answering one of the two given names but decided to come up with a brilliant answer to this question:

I let them run behind me to keep their good shape and take the nice lady lol — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) August 5, 2017

Forget the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor. Paul Pogba is #TeamTaco

Taco ???? baby calienteee — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) August 5, 2017

Paul Pogba then ended the Q&A session by promising fans that he will do more such sessions in the future and that he has to go to eat and train.

Guys this was cool, merci, next time we do more! Gotta eat and train now, have a great weekend ???????? #pogquestions — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) August 5, 2017

However, it didn't end there. An user decided to come up with this hilarious tweet that made Paul Pogba reply instantly!

???????? granny I come to the rescue — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) August 5, 2017

What a legend!

I'm sure that Paul Pogba has made many fans' day by answering their question on Twitter. After all, it's a dream to get noticed by your idol! Obviously, he wasn't able to answer everyone's questions because of the volume of tweets that were being sent to him and the fact that he had very limited time hence many fans were left disappointed. Don't worry guys, your time will come.