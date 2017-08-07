Funniest questions from Paul Pogba's Twitter Q&A session
Here are some of the funniest questions and answers from Paul Pogba's Twitter Q & A session.
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba took some time off his busy schedule and had his first ever Twitter Questions and Answer session yesterday, on August 5, 2017, at 11 am UK time using the hashtag #pogquestions.
It went well, as planned. As expected, there were many funny, personal and annoying questions that were sent to him, in which he answered some of them, and ignored the rest.
Let's take a look at some of the funniest questions and answers:
Paul Pogba was asked how it felt to have ended Gary Cahill's career. He probably had a good laugh reading it but rightfully didn't respond due to the respect he has for the England International Gary Cahill as a professional footballer.
Next, a Chelsea fan account joined the session to try and get their question answered by Pogba. Although it was a troll question, you have to admit that it's pretty funny! It would have been nice and hilarious to see Paul Pogba reply to this tweet.
Paul Pogba was nicknamed "Agent P" after his "agent work" to try and bring in the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Blaise Matuidi and helping to bring in Romelu Lukaku. Here is the tweet in which Pogba jokes about his nickname:
We all know that Paul Pogba is very competitive when it comes to sports. Be it football or basketball. You might even remember watching this video:
Now, it's really up to you to decide on who's better because honestly, both of them look pretty decent. But obviously, Pogba doesn't think so...
Imagine having to choose between two of your close mates and having to announce it in front of millions of people. That's how Paul Pogba felt when he was asked this question. Pogba could have ruined a relationship by answering one of the two given names but decided to come up with a brilliant answer to this question:
Forget the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor. Paul Pogba is #TeamTaco
Paul Pogba then ended the Q&A session by promising fans that he will do more such sessions in the future and that he has to go to eat and train.
However, it didn't end there. An user decided to come up with this hilarious tweet that made Paul Pogba reply instantly!
What a legend!
I'm sure that Paul Pogba has made many fans' day by answering their question on Twitter. After all, it's a dream to get noticed by your idol! Obviously, he wasn't able to answer everyone's questions because of the volume of tweets that were being sent to him and the fact that he had very limited time hence many fans were left disappointed. Don't worry guys, your time will come.