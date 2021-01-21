Paul Pogba stepping up at the right time for Manchester United following Bruno Fernandes’ dip in form

Paul Pogba has simply been unplayable for Manchester United in recent weeks. The France midfielder has been running the show for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side as they aim to mount a title challenge.

The 27-year-old once again stole the spotlight when he netted the winner in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday. From playing a peripheral role at the beginning of the season, Pogba is now undroppable.

The Red Devils had their backs against the wall after just five minutes, when Ademola Lookman sneaked in behind their defence to open the scoring for Fulham.

However, Solskjaer’s side responded well and equalised through Edinson Cavani before half-time.

Pogba then won the game with an astounding strike in the 65th minute. Everything about the goal was pure class. His control of the ball from the sky, his subsequent dilly-dally of three Fulham defenders and his rocket of a shot from his left foot just made the strike box office.

It is a goal worthy of winning any game and Manchester United didn’t deserve anything less on their visit to Craven Cottage.

Paul Pogba for Man Utd vs. Fulham:



99 touches

9 ball recoveries (most)

7 duels won

4 tackles (most)

3 penalty area entries

3 interceptions (most)

2 take-ons (=most)

1 chance created

1 shot

1 goal



Superb again. pic.twitter.com/q22JNZT61e — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 20, 2021

Paul Pogba upping his game at the right time

Pogba’s form is a breath of fresh air for Solskjaer and every Manchester United fan. The midfielder has often been criticised for his lack of character and attitude in games.

However, he has been impressive in recent weeks. His current form is even more important due to Bruno Fernandes’ recent struggles.

The Portuguese has undoubtedly been Manchester United’s best player since joining last year, but hasn’t been at his best in the last couple of games.

Fernandes hasn’t scored or assisted in any of Manchester United’s last four games. It is, therefore, important than the burden of goal-scoring is shared by other players in the team.

So far, Paul Pogba has stepped up and taken that responsibility. The former Juventus man has been instrumental in United's impressive run of form, and is one of the main reasons why they are currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table.

Still a long way to go! Let’s keep it up boys!! 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/jnAMOJwwpj — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 21, 2021

Solskjaer salutes excellent Paul Pogba

Solskjaer was full of praise for Paul Pogba, who has now started in each of Manchester United’s last five Premier League games. He seems to be enjoying his football again after being blighted by injury and COVID-19 earlier in the season.

Aside from his goal, the Frenchman recorded the most ball recoveries (9), most tackles (4), most interceptions (3) and joint most take-ons (2) against Fulham.

“He’s really come on. He’s fit, he can play in midfield, he can play wide – that’s the key with Paul, getting him match fit and really running fit, and he is at the moment,” Solskjaer said of Paul Pogba, as quoted by Manutd.com.

“An early yellow and he still defended really well; he still stood his ground and there was one tackle in the second half I was worried about, [he] could have got the lad. But he played very well.”

Manchester United will need more such performances from Paul Pogba if they are going to win the Premier League. For now though, he’s stepping up at the right time, especially when Fernandes hasn’t been at his best recently.