Paul Pogba trolls himself after bizarre penalty run-up in Everton clash

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 395 // 30 Oct 2018, 23:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Everton FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Following social media memes and one-liners with respect to his penalty run-up against Everton, Manchester United man Paul Pogba decided to join in on the fun and troll himself on social media.

In case you didn't know...

Sunday witnessed Manchester United going up against Everton in a game that saw Jose Mourinho's side redeem themselves with a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.

The victory marked the Manchester side's second and arguably best win so far this campaign.

Portuguese boss Mourinho walked into the game under immense pressure after United's defeat to Juventus on Tuesday and their draw with Chelsea last Saturday.

Goals from Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial gave Mourinho's side an unconvincing but much-needed win. While Martial's performance made the headlines, what caught the attention of fans was Pogba's penalty.

The heart of the matter

In the 29th minute, referee Jonathan Moss awarded United with a penalty after Idrissa Gueye tackled Martial.

The spot-kick was taken by United's designated penalty taker, Pogba, who has since become a meme on social media owing to the fact that his penalty run-up took a staggering 9.64 seconds.

The Frenchman took 28 steps before the kick and this has caused a storm on social media, even giving birth to the #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp hashtag.

Get sacked by both Spain and Real Madrid.#ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp pic.twitter.com/0KfyGBzQOc — betclever (@bet_clever) October 29, 2018

Mourinho spoke of the penalty, saying, "The thing I like is the desire to take it. I don’t like Mickey Mouses, fragile, afraid to go, saying, ‘I don’t take penalties.’ I like the player that says, ‘I want to take it.’ Maybe he has to change his approach but I don’t want him to change his mental approach."

Pogba reflected his manager's sentiments saying, "Maybe I should practice to change it, if the keepers know my step [routine]."

Following the run-up's social media attention, Pogba decided to join in on the fun and troll himself.

The midfielder took to Instagram to post a hilarious video of himself replicating his antics in the game and running slowly toward his car.

The post read, "How do I get to my car... direction voiture @manchesterunited @equipedefrance".

What's next?

The Red Devils' win over Everton took the pressure off Mourinho. United currently sit in the 8th spot in the Premier League table with 17 points and travel to Bournemouth next Saturday as they attempt to keep the momentum going.