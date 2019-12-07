Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United in the summer and more: Real Madrid transfer news and roundup, 7th December 2019

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Merengues!

Dimitar Berbatov says Spurs the ideal club for Bale

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Dimitar Berbatov has stated that a return to the white half of North London would be ideal for Gareth Bale since he is not having the best of times at Madrid. The Bulgarian added that since the Welshman has praised Jose Mourinho’s appointment, a move would be ideal for everyone. Berbatov said,

“Gareth Bale has said he thinks Jose Mourinho is a good fit for Tottenham so it seems possible that the Portuguese could try to sign the Welshman in January. That would be a great move for both parties."

“I'm a big admirer of Bale. It's not working out for him in Madrid and, if he comes back to England, Spurs would probably be the ideal club for him.”

Berbatov then went on to state that he would be happy to see the former Southampton star at Spurs again.

“He understands the club and was a great player for them before he left for Spain. I would be very pleased to see him back at Spurs.”

Paul Pogba determined to leave England

According to L’Equipe (via AS), Paul Pogba is determined to leave Manchester United in the next summer transfer window with Real Madrid being his preferred choice.

The outlet also claims that since Pogba’s contract with the Red Devils ends in the summer of 2021, United could be in more of a hurry to sell their superstar in 2020 rather than risk losing him for free in 2021.

Zidane refuses to rule out January signings

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has refused to rule out January signings as the Galacticos suffer from an injury-ravaged period.

Both Eden Hazard and Bale are currently out injured with Marcelo and Lucas Vazquez, too, in the list. When asked about potential signings in the winter market, Zidane stated,

“Anything can happen. We will see when the time comes, but right know these are the players I have and these are the players I trust.”