"It's time for a new challenge," Paul Pogba admits on Adidas tour in Japan

Paul Pogba

What's the rumor?

Manchester United's record signing, Paul Pogba has told reporters in Tokyo that he feels it is time for a new challenge.

In case you didn't know...

The player has divided opinion among fans at Old Trafford in recent years. Some say he is one of the world's best midfielders; some say he is, as Jose Mourinho said, 'a virus who plays only for himself.'

There is no doubting the French World Cup winner's talents. He can do just about everything in the center of the park, and on his day, he truly is one of the very best in the world. The issue is that 'his day' only spanned about two months of a ten-month season last time out, and many have accused the mercurial Frenchman of sulking due to Manchester United's failure to build a team around him that is capable of winning trophies.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on record in Tokyo, the Frenchman said:

“Like you said, there is a lot of talking and a lot of thinking as well.

“For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

“After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well ... I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

There are also allegations in the Spanish press that suggest that Paul Pogba has already submitted a transfer request to the Old Trafford board, that he is prepared to leave at any cost, and that he is willing to go so far as to rebel against appearing on the Red Devils' pre-season tour of Asia.

The reason for all this is supposedly due to a disagreement over his transfer fee - Manchester United value him at £180 million while Real Madrid values him at around £120 million and are not willing to budge.

At the moment, much of this is allegation and speculation, but with super-agent, Mina Raiola serving up advice to Pogba, anything is possible.

What's next?

Given the player's latest quotes, it does seem increasingly likely that he will move. Whether it be this summer or next summer is hard to tell, but indications are that Zidane wants him at Madrid and that Pogba is desperate to go.

