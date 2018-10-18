Paul Scholes names three players he wishes were at Manchester United

Former Manchester United midfielder names the three players he wished were at Manchester United.

Scholes was a player known for his technical skills rather than his physical skills. He is renowned for his passing skills, intelligent movement and powerful shots from long range.

During his time at United, Red Devils won 11 Premier League titles, two Champions League and three FA Cups.

Paul Scholes in his interview with ESPN (via Mirror), Scholes spoke about Manchester United's current slump and two greatest players in modern football.

When the former United player was asked which player he thinks should have been present in the current squad, he said:

I'm thinking more of a [Kevin] De Bruyne, [Eden] Hazard or David Silva.

Scholes went on to name the players he thinks to have a similar style to the aforementioned players, he said:

We have Jesse [Lingard] who, on his day, can be that type of player, but you never really know what his best position is.

Juan Mata has those type of qualities but the manager plays him wide on the right-hand side and he's never going to have the legs to play that position.

Scholsey has been vocal in criticizing the club for their form and the squad. Scholes thinks that the club is lacking talented players in the squad

The Red Devils have been in troubled waters of late as they still don't seem to have recovered from the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. They currently sit in the 8th position which is unexpected given the standard and the history of the club. The English club still has some time to save their season.

It seems that Manchester United's slump is not going away anytime soon. Addition of players in the squad is one of the options to change the club's fortune.