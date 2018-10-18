×
Paul Scholes names three players he wishes were at Manchester United

Rishi Kataria
ANALYST
News
51   //    18 Oct 2018, 07:45 IST

Manchester United v West Ham United - The Emirates FA Cup Sixth Round
Manchester United v West Ham United - The Emirates FA Cup Sixth Round


What's the story?

Former Manchester United midfielder names the three players he wished were at Manchester United.

In case you didn't know...

Scholes was a player known for his technical skills rather than his physical skills. He is renowned for his passing skills, intelligent movement and powerful shots from long range.

During his time at United, Red Devils won 11 Premier League titles, two Champions League and three FA Cups.

The heart of the matter

Paul Scholes in his interview with ESPN (via Mirror), Scholes spoke about Manchester United's current slump and two greatest players in modern football.

When the former United player was asked which player he thinks should have been present in the current squad, he said:

I'm thinking more of a [Kevin] De Bruyne, [Eden] Hazard or David Silva.


Arsenal v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Final
Arsenal v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Final

Scholes went on to name the players he thinks to have a similar style to the aforementioned players, he said:

We have Jesse [Lingard] who, on his day, can be that type of player, but you never really know what his best position is.
Juan Mata has those type of qualities but the manager plays him wide on the right-hand side and he's never going to have the legs to play that position.

Scholsey has been vocal in criticizing the club for their form and the squad. Scholes thinks that the club is lacking talented players in the squad

What's next?

The Red Devils have been in troubled waters of late as they still don't seem to have recovered from the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. They currently sit in the 8th position which is unexpected given the standard and the history of the club. The English club still has some time to save their season.

It seems that Manchester United's slump is not going away anytime soon. Addition of players in the squad is one of the options to change the club's fortune.


Rishi Kataria
ANALYST
Rishi is a sports lover. He is an avid follower of Football. He likes to get updated on other sports too. If you had a good read, make sure you follow him.
