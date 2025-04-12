PEC Zwolle vs FC Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2025

The action continues in round 29 of the Eredivisie as PEC Zwolle and FC Twente lock horns at the Mac3Park Stadion on Sunday. Joseph Oosting’s men have picked up just one point from the last nine available and will be looking to find their feet this weekend and get their quest for Champions League football back on track.

PEC Zwolle failed to pull clear of the danger zone last Saturday when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Almere City after blowing a two-goal lead in the second half at Yanmar Stadion.

This followed a 2-0 home victory over 10-man Waalwijk on March 29, a result which saw their six-game winless run in the league come to an end. Zwolle have picked up 30 points from their 28 Eredivisie matches so far to sit 14th in the standings, six points above the relegation playoff spot.

On the other hand, Twente dropped two more points in their quest for UEFA Champions League qualification as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fortuna Sittard last time out.

Joseph Oosting’s men have failed to taste victory in three back-to-back matches, losing twice and claiming one draw. With 47 points from 28 Eredivisie matches, Twente are currently fifth in the league standings, six points off fourth-placed Utrecht.

PEC Zwolle vs FC Twente Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 30 meetings between the sides, Twente boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Zwolle have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Twente are on a run of five consecutive away games without a win across all competitions, losing twice and claiming three draws since a 3-2 victory over Malmo in the Europa League back in January.

Zwolle are unbeaten in four of their last five home matches, picking up two wins and two draws while scoring nine goals and conceding five in that time.

PEC Zwolle vs FC Twente Prediction

Looking at previous meetings between Zwolle and Twente, we anticipate an action-packed contest at the Mac3Park Stadion with plenty of goalmouth action.

However, Oosting’s men boast a superior and more experienced squad and we fancy them to come away with maximum points.

Prediction: PEC Zwolle 1-3 FC Twente

PEC Zwolle vs FC Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Twente to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: First to score - Twente (The visitors have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Zwolle)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More