PEC Zwolle vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2025

PEC Zwolle will face PSV Eindhoven at the Mac3Park Stadion on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Eredivisie campaign. The home side have had their struggles in the league this season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop as they sit 14th in the Eredivisie standings with 17 points from 18 matches.

They were beaten 1-0 by NEC Nijmegen in their last match, falling behind midway through the first half and failing to find a way back into the contest despite dominating proceedings in the second.

PSV Eindhoven, meanwhile, have performed well this season and are on the hunt for back-to-back league titles. They have, however, been shaky in defense of late, playing out a 2-2 draw against AZ Alkmaar in their last league outing before being made to work for a 5-4 win over second-tier Excelsior in the domestic cup on Tuesday.

Trending

The visitors remain atop the Eredivisie table with 46 points from 18 matches. They are, however, only four points above a rejuvenated Ajax side in second place and will be looking to widen that gap here.

PEC Zwolle vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 48 meetings between Zwolle and PSV. The home side have won just six of those games while the visitors have won 36 times, with their other six contests ending level.

PSV are on a remarkable 18-game winning streak in this fixture, a run stretching back to April 2015.

Zwolle are without a clean sheet in this fixture since 1987.

The Boeren are by far the highest-scoring side in the Dutch top flight this season with a goal tally of 61.

All four of Blauwvingers' league wins this season have come on home ground.

PEC Zwolle vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Zwolle are winless in their last four matches and have won just twice since the start of October. They have lost their last two home matches and have a mountain to climb this weekend in their bid to snap that streak.

PSV have picked up three wins and a draw from their last four matches. The champions have been utterly dominant in this fixture in recent years and should shake off their away day blues this weekend.

Prediction: PEC Zwolle 1-3 PSV Eindhoven

PEC Zwolle vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback