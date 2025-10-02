PEC Zwolle vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

PEC Zwolle will host PSV Eindhoven at the Mac3Park Stadion on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Dutch Eredivisie campaign. The hosts will be desperate to return to winning ways after disappointing results in recent outings.
Zwolle were defeated 2-1 in their last game by newly-promoted Volendam to make it four losses in their last five games and see them sit just one point above the drop zone. The Bluefingers kicked off the new season with wins in their opening two games but have subsequently picked up just one point from an obtainable 15 and will be keen to turn things around before they head into the international break.
PSV have had a much better start to the season with five wins and a draw from their opening seven games, including a narrow 2-1 win over Excelsior last weekend. The defending champions were held to a 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League during the week, but will shift their focus to getting a result on Saturday that could see them go into the international break at the top of the table.
PEC Zwolle vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on 49 previous occasions going into the weekend. Zwolle have won only seven of those games, six have ended in draws, while PSV Eindhoven have won the remaining 36.
- The hosts have only won one of the last 10 editions of this fixture.
- The visitors have scored an outstanding 38 goals across the last 10 meetings between the sides.
- Only Excelsior (6) and Heracles Almelo (6) have scored fewer goals in the Dutch top flight this season than Zwolle’s seven after seven games played.
- PSV have the joint-best offensive record in the league with 21 goals scored so far.
PEC Zwolle vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction
Blauwvingers are massive underdogs going into the weekend clash and will need something really special to get a result against one of the division’s best sides.
Boeren will go into the weekend confident to get a result and will only need to avoid complacency to come away with a comfortable win.
Prediction: PEC Zwolle 1-3 PSV Eindhoven
PEC Zwolle vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: PSV Eindhoven to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Each of the visitors' last five games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)