PEC Zwolle vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

PEC Zwolle are set to play PSV Eindhoven at the MAC³PARK Stadion on Sunday in the Eredivisie.

PEC Zwolle come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Maurice Steijn's Sparta Rotterdam in the league. First-half goals from veteran midfielder Adil Auassar and winger Vito van Crooij secured the win for Sparta Rotterdam.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, beat Rogier Meijer's NEC Nijmegen 3-2 in the league. Goals from Japanese attacker Ritsu Doan, Mexican midfielder Erick Gutierrez and Israeli forward Eran Zahavi sealed the deal for Roger Schmidt's PSV Eindhoven. Second-half goals from Danish midfielder Mikkel Duelund and striker Jonathan Okita proved to be a mere consolation for NEC Nijmegen.

PEC Zwolle vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

In 20 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, PSV Eindhoven hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost two and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Eredivisie, with PSV Eindhoven beating PEC Zwolle 3-1. Late second-half goals from Brazilian centre-back Andre Ramalho, Netherlands international Cody Gakpo and French centre-back Olivier Boscagli ensured victory for PSV Eindhoven. Young attacker Daishawn Redan scored the goal for PEC Zwolle.

PEC Zwolle form guide in the Eredivisie: L-D-L-W-W

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: W-D-W-W-W

PEC Zwolle vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

PEC Zwolle

PEC Zwolle will be without midfielder Mustafa Saymak, centre-back Sam Kersten, young midfielder Samir Lagsir and midfielder Dean Huiberts. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Dick Schreuder is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Dean Huiberts, Samir Lagsir, Mustafa Saymak, Sam Kersten

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven manager Roger Schmidt will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius, French centre-back Olivier Boscagli and Dutch centre-back Armando Obispo. There are doubts over the availability of Austrian right-back Phillipp Mwene and New Zealand international Ryan Thomas.

Injured: Carlos Vinicius, Armando Obispo, Olivier Boscagli

Doubtful: Phillipp Mwene, Ryan Thomas

Suspended: None

PEC Zwolle vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

PEC Zwolle Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kostas Lamprou, Bram van Polen, Yuta Nakayama, Mees de Wit, Sai van Wermeskerken, Thomas van den Belt, Pelle Clement, Kenneth Paal, Daishawn Redan, Gervane Kastaneer, Slobodan Tedic

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yvon Mvogo, Mauro Junior, Jordan Teze, Erick Gutierrez, Philipp Max, Ritsu Doan, Ibrahim Sangare, Noni Madueke, Mario Gotze, Cody Gakpo, Eran Zahavi

OptaJohan @OptaJohan 15 - @PSV scored 15 goals from corner kicks this Eredivisie season, including two against Cambuur - a joint record in the competition this century (alongside AZ in 1999-00 and PSV in 2017-18). Tactics. 15 - @PSV scored 15 goals from corner kicks this Eredivisie season, including two against Cambuur - a joint record in the competition this century (alongside AZ in 1999-00 and PSV in 2017-18). Tactics. https://t.co/x2DQ8iptqh

PEC Zwolle vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

PEC Zwolle are bottom of the league table, and will play in the second division next season. It has been a disappointing season for the club, and they will have their work cut out next season.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league, and will finish there. They gave Ajax a tough fight for the Eredivisie title, but ultimately, Roger Schmidt's era comes to an end with PSV unable to win the league. Schmidt looks set to join Benfica next season.

OptaJohan @OptaJohan 11 - Joey Veerman assisted his 11th goal this Eredivisie season, only Dusan Tadic (17) and Cody Gakpo (13) assisted more goals this campaign. Creator. 11 - Joey Veerman assisted his 11th goal this Eredivisie season, only Dusan Tadic (17) and Cody Gakpo (13) assisted more goals this campaign. Creator. https://t.co/0EPNOT5wfp

PSV Eindhoven to win.

Prediction: PEC Zwolle 0-2 PSV Eindhoven

