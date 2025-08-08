PEC Zwolle vs Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2025

PEC Zwolle will host Twente at the Mac3Park Stadion on Sunday in the opening round of the 2025-26 Eredivisie campaign. Both teams will be looking to kick off the new season with a solid performance and a win.

Zwolle will return to competitive football this weekend after a mixed bag of results in their preseason campaign during which they played six games against teams from around the world, winning three and losing three. The hosts’ 10th-place finish in the league last season is their highest in the top flight since the 2017-18 season and will leave Henry van der Vegt’s side hoping to do better and possibly challenge for European football qualification by season's end.

Twente finished the previous campaign in sixth place but were defeated by AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League playoffs final. The visitors proceeded to have an action-packed preseason schedule as they featured in friendlies against teams like Motherwell, Qarabag, Kaizer Chiefs, Schalke 04, Porto and Udinese, and will hope those games will prove as sufficient preparation for the new season.

PEC Zwolle vs Twente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 47 previous occasions going into the weekend. Zwolle have won only five of those games, and 17 have ended in draws while Twente have won the remaining 25.

The hosts have only won one of the last 10 editions of this fixture.

The visitors have scored a remarkable 20 goals across the last 10 meetings between the sides.

Zwolle are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Only Ajax (67), Feyenoord (76) and PSV (103) scored more goals in the Eredivisie last season than Twente (62).

PEC Zwolle vs Twente Prediction

Blauwvingers are underdogs going into the weekend as a result of their slightly inferior squad quality but will hope to receive a boost from their home advantage and pick up at least a draw.

The Tukkers will go into the weekend confident of recording a winning start to their season as a result of their more dominant recent history in this fixture but will have to be at their best to avoid an unpleasant surprise.

Prediction: PEC Zwolle 0-1 Twente

PEC Zwolle vs Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Twente to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last seven matches)

