PEC Zwolle vs Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1st 2025

The action continues in round 21 of Eredivisie as PEC Zwolle and Utrecht lock horns at the Mac3Park Stadion on Saturday. Ron Jans’ men head into the weekend on a run of three consecutive wins against the hosts and will be looking to extend this fine streak.

PEC Zwolle secured back-to-back victories for the first time this season last Sunday when they edged out 10-man Fortuna Sittard 4-1 at the Offermans Joosten Stadion.

This followed an impressive 3-1 home victory over league leaders PSV Eindhoven on January 18, a result which saw their four-game winless run come to an end. With 23 points from 20 matches, PEC Zwolle are currently 13th in the Eredivisie standings, level on points with Willem II and NEC Breda.

Utrecht, on the other hand, were involved in a share of the spoils for a second consecutive game as they played out a 1-1 draw with Heracles at the Asito Stadion last time out.

Jans’ men have gone four straight games without defeat across all competitions, claiming two draws and two wins, including a 2-1 victory over Waalwijk in the KNVB Beker on January 15.

Utrecht have picked up 41 points from their 20 Eredivisie games so far to sit third in the table, eight points adrift of league leaders PSV Eindhoven.

PEC Zwolle vs Utrecht Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 32 meetings between the sides, Utrecht boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

PEC Zwolle have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Utrecht are yet to suffer defeat away from home this season, picking up 10 wins and three draws from their 13 games across all competitions so far.

PEC Zwolle are unbeaten in five of their most recent seven matches, claiming three wins and two draws since late November.

PEC Zwolle vs Utrecht Prediction

PEC Zwolle have turned a corner of late and will head into the weekend in search of a third win on the trot.

However, given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we are backing Utrecht to come away with all three points and extend their dominance over the hosts.

Prediction: PEC Zwolle 1-2 Utrecht

PEC Zwolle vs Utrecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Utrecht to win

Tip 2: First to score - Utrecht (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games against Zwolle)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of their last seven meetings)

