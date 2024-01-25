PEC Zwolle vs Vitesse Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2024

PEC Zwolle and Vitesse set out in search of their first Eredivisie win since the turn of the year when they go head-to-head on Friday.

Edward Sturing‘s men journey to the MAC³PARK stadion unbeaten in their last four games against the hosts and will look to extend this fine run.

PEC Zwolle, on the other hand, were involved in a share of the spoils once again as they played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against AZ Alkmaar last Saturday.

Johnny Jansen’s side have now gone four consecutive games without a win, suffering a 3-1 loss against NEC Nijmegen on December 9 before picking up three draws in their subsequent three outings.

With 20 points from 18 matches, Zwolle are currently 10th in the Eredivisie table, five points behind the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff places.

Vitesse, on the other hand, were sent crashing back to earth last time out when they fell to a 2-1 home loss against Feyenoord.

Prior to that, Sturing’s men booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the Dutch Cup courtesy of a hard-fought 1-0 win against Amsterdamsche FC on January 18.

Vitesse have now lost 12 of their 18 Eredivisie matches this season and currently sit rooted to the bottom of the table, having picked up just 12 points so far.

PEC Zwolle vs Vitesse Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 27 meetings between the sides, Vitesse boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

PEC Zwolle have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Vitesse are unbeaten in their last four games against Jansen’s men, claiming three wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in December 2020.

Zwolle have won just one of their last seven home matches while losing four and picking up two draws since the start of September.

Vitesse are on a run of five consecutive away defeats, conceding 22 goals and scoring just twice since October’s 3-1 victory at Nijmegen.

PEC Zwolle vs Vitesse Prediction

While Vitesse will be looking to return to winning ways and begin their surge from the danger zone, they take on a Zwolle side who have hit their stride in attack in recent weeks. We predict Jansen’s side will outscore the visitors and return to winning ways this weekend.

Prediction: PEC Zwolle 3-1 Vitesse

PEC Zwolle vs Vitesse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Zwolle to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in Zwolle’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of the hosts’ last seven games)