Pele 'thirsty' for life after hospital release

IANS
NEWS
News
8   //    17 Apr 2019, 07:42 IST
IANS Image
AO PAULO, March 15, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Former Brazilian soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento "Pele" takes part in a session of the World Economic Forum for Latin America, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Rahel Patrasso/IANS)

Rio de Janeiro, April 17 (IANS) Brazil football great Pele has said he is ready to pursue "new goals" after 13 days in hospital with a urinary tract infection and kidney problem.

"My dear friends. I'm happy to be able to write again to let you know that I'm fine," Pele said on Twitter on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

Pele was admitted to a hospital in France on April 2 after suffering from fever during an event with Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe.

The 78-year-old travelled back to Brazil last Monday but was immediately taken to Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital, where he underwent surgery to remove a kidney stone. He was discharged on Monday.

"I would like to thank the medical staff of Albert Einstein Hospital, and especially you, for the prayers and positive energy. I'm back on the field, thirsty for new goals in life," he added.

Pele, the only player to win the World Cup three times, has suffered from a series of health issues in recent years, including prostate problems and complications from hip replacement surgery.



