Penalty takers should be decided before the game: Ian Wright

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 76 // 27 Aug 2019, 18:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

In an interview with BBC radio station, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has expressed his views about penalty takers following the discussion around Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to allow Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford to share penalty duties this season.

In case you didn't know...

Ian Wright had a 15-season long football career spending the majority of early half of his career in the former first division with Crystal Palace and the other half with Arsenal in the Premier League.

The heart of the matter

Arsenal legend stated,

It's got to come down to the manager to tell them who's going to take the penalty.

When you're on the pitch and a penalty comes around you don't want two players over it, that's indecisive.

The former Arsenal and Crystal Palace striker felt that Marcus Rashford had extra pressure upon him for taking the penalty against the Eagles during the weekend after Pogba had his penalty saved by Patricio the weekend before.

I think he [Rashford] was too definite with it - he really put the pace on it,

There was added pressure on him, absolutely there was. If there wasn't, he wouldn't have missed.

Ian Wright though was not against the decision to have two penalty takers but was of the idea of having decided the penalty takers before the starting of the game.

Advertisement

I was the penalty-taker. If I missed two, then Dennis Bergkamp would be the penalty-taker.

If I'm playing badly and it is not going well for me and we get a penalty I'm thinking 'yes, I've got a chance to score a goal.

What's next?

Manchester United next travel to St Mary's as they take on Southampton for their third match of the new season.