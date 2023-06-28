Penarol vs America Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2023

Penarol will host America Mineiro at the Estadio Campeon del Siglo on Thursday in the group stages of the 2023 CONMEBOL Sudamericana campaign.

The home side have endured a near-abysmal continental campaign and have been knocked out of the competition. They were beaten 3-0 by Argentine outfit Defensa y Justicia in their last group game and could have no complaints after failing to register a shot on target in the opposition box throughout the game.

America MG have endured a difficult run of form in the Brasileiro Serie A this season but remain in contention to advance on the continental stage. They returned to winning ways in the Copa Sudamericana last time out with a 2-0 win over Millonarios, with Breno Cascardo and China international Aloisio getting on the scoresheet.

The visitors sit third in Group F with seven points from an obtainable 15. Victory on Thursday will see them secure a knockout round playoff spot provided Millonarios suffer defeat elsewhere.

Penarol vs America Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Penarol and America MG. The two sides faced off for the first-ever time in the reverse fixture back in April, with the visitors winning 4-1.

America MG are without a clean sheet in their last three games.

Penarol have the joint-second-worst defensive record in the Copa Sudamericana so far with a goal concession tally of 16.

The Coelho are the second-highest scoring side in Group F so far with a goal tally of 10.

The Decano have won 10 Primera División games this season, the most in the competition so far.

Penarol vs America Mineiro Prediction

Penarol are on a six-game winless streak with four of those games ending in defeat. They have won just one of their last five home games and could struggle here.

America MG are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two of their last eight games across all competitions. They have struggled for results on the road of late but could return to winning ways against significantly weaker opposition this week.

Prediction: Penarol 1-2 America Mineiro

Penarol vs America Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: America MG

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last six matches)

