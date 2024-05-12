Penarol vs Atletico Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2024

Penarol will host Atletico Mineiro at the Estadio Campeon del Siglo on Tuesday in another round of the 2024 Copa Libertadores campaign. The home side have had mixed results in their continental campaign this season and now find themselves second in the table with six points from an obtainable 12.

They beat Caracas 1-0 in their last group game, with Guzman Rodriguez scoring the only goal of the match midway through the first half. Penarol will advance to the knockout stages of the tournament with a win on Tuesday provided Rosario Central fail to win elsewhere.

Atletico Mineiro, meanwhile, have enjoyed a brilliant run of results in the Copa Libertadores and will guarantee top spot with a point this week after winning all four of their previous group outings. They beat Rosario Central 1-0 last time out, with former Bayer Leverkusen man Paulinho scoring the game-winner three minutes from normal time.

Penarol vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head

Tuesday's game will mark the fourth meeting between Penarol and Atletico-MG, with the visitors going undefeated in their previous three matchups.

The two sides last faced off in the reverse meeting of Tuesday's fixture, which the Brazilian outfit won 3-2.

Penarol Form Guide in Copa Libertadores: W-L-W-L

Atletico-MG Form Guide in Copa Libertadores: W-W-W-W

Penarol vs Atletico Mineiro Team News

Penarol

Nahuel Herrera and Franco Gonzalez are both injured and will not play for the hosts this weekend. On a positive note, however, goalkeeper Washington Aguerre has returned to full fitness and should be in the squad this week. Eduardo Darias should also return to the side after missing the trip to Venezuela last week due to suspension.

Injured: Nahuel Herrera, Franco Gonzalez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Mineiro

The visitors will be without the services of Paulo Vitor, Rubens and Mauricio Lemons as the trio are all dealing with injuries.

Injured: Paulo Vitor, Rubens, Mauricio Lemons

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Penarol vs Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI

Penarol Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guillermo De Amores; Pedro Milans, Leo Coelho, Guzman Rodriguez, Maximiliano Olivera; Damian Garcia, Gaston Ramirez; Leonardo Sequeira, Leonardo Fernandez, Eduardo Darias; Maximiliano Silvera

Atletico-MG Predicted XI (3-4-3): Everson; Renzo Saravia, Rodrigo Battaglia, Bruno Fuchs; Gustavo Scarpa, Otavio, Alan Franco, Guilherme Arana; Hulk, Paulinho, Matias Zaracho

Penarol vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Penarol are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last six games across all competitions. They have won four of their last five home games and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Atletico-MG are on a brilliant 12-game unbeaten streak picking up eight wins and four draws in that period. They are undefeated in their last six away matches and should have enough to win this one.

Prediction: Penarol 1-2 Atletico Mineiro