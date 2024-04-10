Penarol vs Caracas Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th April 2024

Penarol will play host to Caracas at Estadio Campeón del Siglo in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

Penarol vs Caracas Preview

Both teams emerged as losers of matchday one in Group G. Penarol suffered a 1-0 humbling against Argentine side Rosario Central while Caracas were hammered at home 4-1 by Brazilian giants Atlético Mineiro. The main objective for both teams in Thursday’s game will be getting back to winning ways.

Decano appear to be in excellent shape, considering their campaign in their domestic league. They sit atop the table in the 2024 Uruguayan Primera División with 19 points after seven rounds of matches, with no defeats registered so far. Penarol and Caracas have met twice, with their last clash ending in a 1-1 stalemate.

Caracas have been in a crisis, performance-wise, but it appears to be worsening. They are winless in their last 10 matches in all competitions, losing five times. The visitors finished fourth in the Venezuelan Primera División last season to qualify for the Copa Libertadores, but their current campaign has been a run-of-the-mill.

Los Rojos del Ávila have won twice in 11 matches and sit 11th in the 2024 Venezuelan Primera División, 12 points behind the leaders Universidad Central. They have drawn four times and lost once in their last five matches on the road. Caracas need to put a positive spin on their continental campaign before it gets too late.

Penarol vs Caracas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met twice, with Penarol prevailing once (4-0) while the other game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Penarol have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home.

Penarol have won the Copa Libertadores five times (1960, 1961, 1966, 1982, 1987).

Caracas have appeared 22 times in the Copa Libertadores, with their best record being a quarterfinal finish in 2009.

Penarol have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Caracas have drawn twice and lost thrice.

Penarol vs Caracas Prediction

Attacking midfielder Leonardo Fernández and winger Leonardo Sequeira have been the main architects of Penarol’s early moment in the domestic league. They boast five and four goals respectively. They will hope to open their goal accounts in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

Caracas must fight to avoid another defeat in a row, which could take a toll on their morale. However, they don’t appear capable of upsetting the hosts at Estadio Campeón del Siglo.

Penarol are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Penarol 3-1 Caracas

Penarol vs Caracas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Penarol to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Penarol to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Caracas to score - Yes