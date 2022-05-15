Penarol vs Cerro Porteno prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021-22

The group stages of the 2022 Copa Libertadores return this week and will see Penarol host Cerro Porteno at the Estadio Campeon del Siglo on Tuesday.

Penarol have struggled for form on the continental stage this season. They lost 2-1 to Colon de Santa Fe in their opener and then bounced back to pick up their first win in the competition with a 2-1 victory over Olimpia before losing their next two games.

Penarol sit rock-bottom in group G with just three points from an obtainable 12. They will be looking to pick up maximum points this week to keep their advancement hopes alive.

Cerro Porteno went unbeaten in their first three Copa Libertadores games this season, winning twice and drawing the other. However, they suffered their first defeat last time out, losing 2-1 to Colon de Santa Fe earlier this month.

Cerro Porteno remain top of the group table with seven points from four games. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways this weekend as they continue their push for the playoffs.

Penarol vs Cerro Porteno Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between Penarol and Cerro Porteno. Both sides have won a game apiece, with the home side winning 1-0 in a friendly clash back in 2016 and the visitors winning by the same scoreline in the reverse meeting of this fixture.

Penarol Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): L-L-W-L

Cerro Porteno Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): L-W-W-D

Penarol vs Cerro Porteno Team News

Penarol

Juan Ramos has returned to full fitness and should start here. Valentín Rodríguez and Thiago Cardozo are both injured and are not expected to play.

Injured: Valentín Rodríguez, Thiago Cardozo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cerro Porteno

Fabian Franco received a red card against Colon de Santa Fe and has been suspended from Tuesday's game. Robert Morales remains sidelined with a long-term injury.

Injured: Robert Morales

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Fabian Franco

Penarol vs Cerro Porteno Predicted XI

Penarol Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kevin Dawson (GK); Juan Ramos, Edgar Elizalde, Hernan Menosse, Ramon Arias; Federico Carrizo, Damian Musto, Walter Gargano; Pablo Ceppelini, Ignacio Laquintana; Agustin Alvarez

Cerro Porteno Predicted XI (5-4-1): Jean (GK); Alan Rodriguez, Juan Patino, Alexis Duarte, William Riveros, Alberto Espinola; Claudio Aquino, Piris da Motta, Angel Cardozo, Fernando Romero; Marcelo Moreno

Penarol vs Cerro Porteno Prediction

Penarol have suffered defeats in their last two Copa Libertadores outings, losing 1-0 both times. They have, however, lost just one game on home turf across all competitions this year and will be looking to maximize their home advantage this week.

Cerro Porteno have won just one of their last four games across all competitions after winning five of their six games prior. They are winless away from home on the continental stage this season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Penarol 2-1 Cerro Porteno

