Penarol vs Colon de Santa Fe prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021-22

The group stages of the 2022 Copa Libertadores conclude this week and will see Penarol host Colon de Santa Fe at the Estadio Campeon del Siglo on Wednesday.

Penarol have endured a disappointing Copa Libertadores campaign this season, winning just one of their five games. They played out a goalless draw against Cerro Porteno last time out, with Pablo Ceppelini squandering a second-half penalty.

The Uruguayan outfit remain rock-bottom in the group with just four points from an obtainable 15. They now need a win while hoping Olimpia drop points to clinch the Copa Sudamericana spot.

Meanwhile, Colon de Santa Fe have performed well in the continental showpiece this season and are already guaranteed a knockout spot. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win against Olimpia in their last game, with Federico Lertora scoring both goals for the Argentine club.

Colon de Santa Fe have picked up 10 points from five games and sit atop Group G. They will now be looking to end their group stage run strongly as they gear up for the knockout stages.

Penarol vs Colon de Santa Fe Head-to-Head

Wednesday's game will mark just the second meeting between Penarol and Colon de Santa Fe. The two sides faced off for the first time in the reverse fixture earlier last month, which the Argentine club won 2-1.

Penarol Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): W-W-D-L-W

Colon de Santa Fe Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): D-L-L-W-L

Penarol vs Colon de Santa Fe Team News

Penarol

Edgar Elizalde has been suspended from the midweek game due to a suspension while Valentín Rodríguez, Thiago Cardozo and Juan Ramos are all injured.

Injured: Valentín Rodríguez, Thiago Cardozo, Juan Ramos

Doubtful: Ramon Arias

Suspended: Edgar Elizalde

Colon de Santa Fe

Cristian Vega has been ruled out of the game due to injuries, while Miguel Rodriguez and Juan Sánchez Miño are major doubts for this one as they work their way back to full fitness.

Injured: Cristian Vega

Doubtful: Miguel Rodriguez, Juan Sánchez Miño

Suspended: None

Penarol vs Colon de Santa Fe Predicted XI

Penarol Predicted XI (4-5-1): Kevin Dawson (GK); Jairo O'Neil, Hernan Menosse, Agustin da Silveira, Matias Aguirregaray; Maximo Alonso, Damian Musto, Pablo Ceppelini, Walter Gargano, Ignacio Laquintana; Agustin Alvarez

Colon de Santa Fe Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Leonardo Burián (GK); Facundo Garcés, Paolo Goltz, Rafael Delgado; Eric Meza, Federico Lértora, Rodrigo Aliendro, Andrew Teuten; Facundo Farias, Christian Bernardi; Lucas Beltrán

Penarol vs Colon de Santa Fe Prediction

Despite their continental struggles, Penarol have found better luck in their league, winning their last three games without conceding any goals. They will now be looking to carry that form onto the Copa Libertadores stage for one final push.

Colon de Santa Fe have won two of their last three games after going winless in the seven prior. They are, however, winless in their last seven away games and could lose here.

Prediction: Penarol 2-1 Colon de Santa Fe

