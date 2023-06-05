Penarol vs Defensa y Justicia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2023

Penarol will welcome Defensa y Justicia to the Campeon del Siglio for a Group F fixture in the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to La Luz in the Uruguayan Primera Division last weekend. The five-goal thriller witnessed a dramatic end, that saw three goals scored in injury time, with Juan Quintana scoring the match-winner in the eighth minute of additional time.

Defensa, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Racing Club on home turf in the Argentine league. They went ahead through Gabriel Alanis' first-half strike before being reduced to 10 men. Anibal Moreno leveled matters midway through the second half to ensure the spoils were shared.

The Hawks will turn their attention back to the continent where their last game saw them claim a 3-2 away win over America MG. The victory saw them consolidate their hold on second spot in the group, having garnered nine points from four games. Penarol suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Millonarios and remain rooted to the bottom of the standings.

Penarol vs Defensa y Justicia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture ended in a 4-1 home win for Defensa.

Penarol have lost all four games in the competition this term.

Four of Defensa's last six away games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Penarol's last five games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Each of Defensa's last four games saw both sides find the back of the net.

Penarol have lost just one of their last 10 home games in all competitions.

Penarol vs Defensa y Justicia Prediction

Penarol have already been eliminated from the Sudamericana and have nothing but pride left to play for. The Uruguayans have had a campaign to forget and will be aiming to bow out on a high in their final two games in front of their fans.

Defensa, by contrast, need just one point to secure qualification to the knockout rounds. However, the Buenos Aires outfit will seek to qualify as group winners by getting maximum points here.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Penarol 1-1 Defensa y Justicia

Penarol vs Defensa y Justicia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

