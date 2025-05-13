Penarol vs Olimpia Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

Penarol and Club Olimpia will square off in a Copa Libertadores group stage fixture on Wednesday (May 14th). The game will be played at Campeon del Siglo.

The home side will be looking to build on the 3-0 away win they registered over SA Bulo Bulo in the Libertaores a fortnight ago. All three goals came in the final 15 minutes, with Maximiliano Silvera breaking the deadlock in the 75th minute before completing his brace in injury time after Lucas Hernandez had also scored beyond the 90th minute mark.

Olimpia, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 loss at home to General Caballero JLM in the Paraguayan Copa de Primera. Sebastian Arce scored a brace, with his goals coming either side of Clementino Gonzalez's 32nd-minute strike to help the visitors claim all three points.

El Decano will now shift their attention to the continental competition, where their last game saw them share the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Velez Sarsfield.

The stalemate left them at the foot of Group H, having garnered just two points from four games. Penarol are second on seven points.

Penarol vs Olimpia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Olimpia have two wins from four head-to-head games. Penarol were victorious once while one game was drawn.

That stalemate came in the reverse clash in April 2025 when the two sides canceled each other out in a goalless draw.

Four of Penarol's last five home games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Olimpia have won just one of their last five games across competitions (three draws).

Penarol are unbeaten in their last seven games across competitions (six wins).

Penarol vs Olimpia Prediction

Penarol climbed to second spot in the group following their victory over Bulo Bulo last week. They were not in action over the weekend so should ostensibly be more well-rested than their visitors. Playing in front of their fans also gives the Uruguayans an added advantage.

Olimpia are on the cusp of a group stage ouster from the Libertadores. Anything other than a win here would see them eliminated. El Decano have struggled for positive results in the last few weeks.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Penarol 1-0 Olimpia

Penarol vs Olimpia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Penarol to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

