Penarol vs Olimpia prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

The group stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores returns this week and will see Penarol host Olimpia at the Estadio Campeon del Siglo on Wednesday.

Penarol began their Copa Libertadores run with a 2-1 loss to Colon de Santa Fe, who had just returned to the competition after a 12-year absence. The Decano were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin as they struggled to cope with the explosive attack of their opponents.

Penarol now sit at the bottom of the group with zero points. They are five-time winners of the prestigious tournament but have been knocked out of the group stages in their last eight appearances in the competition.

Olimpia played out a goalless draw against Cerro Porteno in their opener last Tuesday. While the visitors had their fair share of opportunities to score, their opponents created the better chances and perhaps deserved to win.

The away side sit a place and a point above their midweek hosts in the group table. They will be looking to pick up their first international win of the campaign when they play on Wednesday.

Penarol vs Olimpia Head-to-Head

The midweek clash will mark the very first competitive meeting between Penarol and Olimpia. The two sides had previously only ever faced off in a friendly clash back in January 2014. Olimpia won the game 1-0.

Penarol Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-D-D-W

Olimpia Form Guide (All Competitions): L-D-L-W-L

Penarol vs Olimpia Team News

Penarol

Valentín Rodríguez and Thiago Cardozo are both injured and will play no part in the midweek clash.

Injured: Valentín Rodríguez, Thiago Cardozo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Olimpia

Derlis Gonzalez came off injured against Cerro Porteno last week and may not be fit to play Wednesday's game as a result. Saul Salcedo and Luis Caceres are both injured and are not expected to play.

Injured: Saul Salcedo, Luis Caceres

Doubtful: Derlis Gonzalez

Suspended: None

Penarol vs Olimpia Predicted XI

Penarol Predicted XI (4-5-1): Kevin Dawson (GK); Juan Ramos, Edgar Elizalde, Ramon Arias, Ezequiel Busquets; Federico Carrizo, Damian Musto, Walter Gargano, Pablo Ceppelini, Ignacio Laquintana; Agustin Alvarez

Olimpia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gaston Olveira (GK); Matteo Gamarra, Antolin Alcaraz, Luis Zarate, Victor Salazar; Fernando Cardozo, Hugo Quintana, Marcos Gomez, Alejandro Silva; Jorge Recalde, Walter Gonzalez

Penarol vs Olimpia Prediction

Penarol's latest result ended a three-game winless run across all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last three home games and will be looking to maximize their home advantage this week.

Olimpia are on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last five across all competitions. The hosts should have just enough to come out on top this week.

Prediction: Penarol 2-1 Olimpia

