Penarol vs Racing Club Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12th 2025

Penarol welcome Racing Club to the Estadio Campeón del Siglo in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 clash on Tuesday. Diego Aguirre’s Penarol won their last three group stage games to secure a spot in the knockout stages and will be looking to keep that momentum going here.

Penarol turned in a dominant team display at the weekend, when they cruised to a 3-0 home victory over Nacional in their Uruguayan top-flight clash.

Aguirre’s side have now won five games on the spin across all competitions, including a penalty shootout victory over Nacional in the Liga AUF Intermedio final on July 6.

Penarol now turn their sights to the Copa Libertadores, where they picked up 11 points from their six group stage games to finish second in Group H, only behind first-placed Velez Sarsfield on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Racing Club continue to struggle for results in the Argentine Liga Profesional campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Boca Juniors last Saturday.

Gustavo Costas’ men have failed to win three of their first four league matches, losing twice and claiming one draw, with a 1-0 victory over Belgrano on July 20 being the exception.

Racing now return to action in the Libertadores, where they picked up four wins and one draw from their six group matches to collect 13 points and finish as Group E winners.

Penarol vs Racing Club Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Penarol and Racing Club, and both sides will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Racing Club are unbeaten in seven of their last nine away matches in all competitions, picking up six wins and one draw since May 15.

Penarol have won all but one of their most recent 12 home games, with a goalless draw against Velez on May 29 being the exception.

Racing are unbeaten in each of their last eight matches, claiming six wins and two draws since March’s 2-1 loss at Independiente Rivadavia.

Penarol vs Racing Club Prediction

Penarol have put together a fine run of results in recent weeks and will head into Tuesday’s clash with confidence. Since Racing will need to show their mettle at the Estadio Campeón del Siglo, where Penarol have won 11 of their last 12 games, we are backing Aguirre’s men to come away with a vital victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Penarol 1-0 Racing Club

Penarol vs Racing Club Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Penarol to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Penarol’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in five of the hosts’ last six matches)

