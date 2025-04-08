Penarol vs San Antonio BB Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2025

Penarol will entertain San Antonio BB at Estadio Campeón del Siglo in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday. Both teams had opposite outcomes in their first games.
Penarol vs San Antonio BB Preview
Penarol began their campaign on the road in Buenos Aires, losing to Argentine side Vélez Sarsfield 2-1. Penarol were leading 1-0 until the 80th minute before conceding two late goals. Their performance on matchday one suggests they could do better in this fixture. However, they have been dreadful at home, losing their last three outings.
Decano are among the most successful teams in the Copa Libertadores, with five titles to their name. However, their last success occurred 38 years ago in 1987. Penarol qualified for this edition after winning the 2024 Uruguayan Primera División title. Penarol and San Antonio BB are set to play each other for the first time.
San Antonio BB defeated Paraguayan representatives Olimpia 3-2 on matchday one in Group H. That result inspired a follow-up win against Jorge Wilstermann in the Bolivian Primera División three days later on Saturday. The visitors are recovering from a seven-game losing streak across competitions.
El Santo qualified for the Copa Libertadores after winning the 2024 Bolivian Primera División Apertura tournament – the first competition of the season. San Antonio BB are making their debut in the continental competition. They will hope to build on their good start as they head to Montevideo for matchday two.
Penarol vs San Antonio BB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Penarol have won only two times in their last 10 matches in all competitions.
- Penarol have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches at home.
- Penarol have scored four goals and conceded seven in their last five matches.
- San Antonio BB have won once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.
- Penarol have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches, the same as San Antonio BB. Form Guide: Penarol – W-L-L-W-L, San Antonio BB – W-W-L-L-L.
Penarol vs San Antonio BB Prediction
Penarol are determined to claim their first win in the group stage and are expected to make the most of their home advantage over the visitors.
San Antonio BB will strive to replicate their brilliance of matchday one. However, they have been very poor in their travels of late.
Penarol are the favorites based on home advantage.
Prediction: Penarol 2-1 San Antonio BB
Penarol vs San Antonio BB Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Penarol to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Penarol to score first – Yes
Tip 4: San Antonio BB to score - Yes