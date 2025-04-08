Penarol vs San Antonio BB Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2025

Penarol will entertain San Antonio BB at Estadio Campeón del Siglo in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday. Both teams had opposite outcomes in their first games.

Ad

Penarol vs San Antonio BB Preview

Penarol began their campaign on the road in Buenos Aires, losing to Argentine side Vélez Sarsfield 2-1. Penarol were leading 1-0 until the 80th minute before conceding two late goals. Their performance on matchday one suggests they could do better in this fixture. However, they have been dreadful at home, losing their last three outings.

Decano are among the most successful teams in the Copa Libertadores, with five titles to their name. However, their last success occurred 38 years ago in 1987. Penarol qualified for this edition after winning the 2024 Uruguayan Primera División title. Penarol and San Antonio BB are set to play each other for the first time.

Ad

Trending

San Antonio BB defeated Paraguayan representatives Olimpia 3-2 on matchday one in Group H. That result inspired a follow-up win against Jorge Wilstermann in the Bolivian Primera División three days later on Saturday. The visitors are recovering from a seven-game losing streak across competitions.

El Santo qualified for the Copa Libertadores after winning the 2024 Bolivian Primera División Apertura tournament – the first competition of the season. San Antonio BB are making their debut in the continental competition. They will hope to build on their good start as they head to Montevideo for matchday two.

Ad

Penarol vs San Antonio BB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Penarol have won only two times in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Penarol have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches at home.

Penarol have scored four goals and conceded seven in their last five matches.

San Antonio BB have won once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.

Penarol have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches, the same as San Antonio BB. Form Guide: Penarol – W-L-L-W-L, San Antonio BB – W-W-L-L-L.

Ad

Penarol vs San Antonio BB Prediction

Penarol are determined to claim their first win in the group stage and are expected to make the most of their home advantage over the visitors.

San Antonio BB will strive to replicate their brilliance of matchday one. However, they have been very poor in their travels of late.

Penarol are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Penarol 2-1 San Antonio BB

Ad

Penarol vs San Antonio BB Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Penarol to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Penarol to score first – Yes

Tip 4: San Antonio BB to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More