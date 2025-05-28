Penarol vs Velez Sarsfield Prediction and Betting Tips | May 29th 2025

Penarol will entertain Velez Sarsfield at Estadio Campeón del Siglo in their final group-stage match of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday. Both teams have secured a place in the knockout stage and have 10 points from five games. Both teams will look to secure a win here and finish as the Group H toppers.

Ad

The hosts overcame Olivia 3-2 at home in their previous Libertadores outing. Second-half goals from Leonardo Fernández, Maximiliano Olivera, and Eric Remedi helped them register a comeback win. They extended their winning streak in all competitions to six games with a 2-0 home win over Club Plaza Colonia in the Uruguayan Primera División last week.

Velez met San Antonio Bulo Bulo in the Libertadores earlier this month and registered a 3-0 home win. Maher Mauricio Carrizo, Michael Santos, and Álvaro Montoro added goals in the second half. They played Club Atlético Lanús in the Copa Argentina last week and fell to a 2-0 away loss.

Ad

Trending

Penarol vs Velez Sarsfield Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off nine times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording five wins. Aurinegros have two wins and two games have ended in draws.

Velez are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the hosts, and registered a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture in April.

The hosts are on a six-game winning streak in all competitions, scoring 16 goals.

Velez Sarsfield have lost their last three away games, conceding eight goals while scoring twice.

Both teams have conceded four goals in five games in the Libertadores, and Velez have outscored the hosts 11-9 in these games.

Ad

Penarol vs Velez Sarsfield Prediction

Decano are on an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions, recording 10 wins. They have scored at least two goals in eight games in that period, and are strong favorites.

El Fortín have seen a drop in form, winning just one of their four games in May. They have seen conclusive results in their last six away games, suffering four losses.

Ad

While Velez have been the dominant side in these meetings, considering the current form of the two teams, the hosts should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Penarol 2-1 Velez Sarsfield

Penarol vs Velez Sarsfield Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Penarol to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More