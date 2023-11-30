Pendik vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023

Pendik will trade tackles with Galatasaray in a Turkish Super Lig round 14 fixture on Saturday (December 2nd). The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-1 defeat away to Istanbul Basaksehir on Monday. Mehdi Abeid, Joao Figueiredo, Lucas Lima and Krzysztof Piatek all scored to guide the hosts to victory.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller at home to Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League. Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes scored to give the Red Devils a two-goal lead by the 18th minute. Hakim Ziyech halved the deficit from a direct freekick just before the half-hour mark. Scott McTominay restored United's two-goal lead 10 minutes into the second half but Ziyech completed his brace from a second freekick while substitute Kerem Akturkoglu drew the game level in the 71st minute.

Gala will turn their attention back to the domestic scene where their last game saw them comfortably thrash Alanyaspor 4-0 at home. The victory left them joint-top of the standings with rivals Fenerbahce on 34 points, with goal difference leaving them second. Pendikspor are 16th with 13 points to show for their efforts in as many games.

Pendik vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Six of Pendik's last seven league games have produced three goals or more.

Gala's last five games in all competitions have produced over 2.5 goals, with four games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Pendikspor have the worst home record in the league so far, having garnered just five points from six games in front of their fans.

Galatasaray's last 11 games in all competitions have produced at least eight corner kicks.

Pendik vs Galatasaray Prediction

Pendikspor are competing in the top-flight for the first time in their history and being outside the relegation zone after 13 games is impressive. However, Ivo Vieira's side have to massively improve on their home record if they are to remain in the Super Lig.

Galatasaray are fresh off an exhilarating game with Manchester United on the continent. The energy they exerted in that game could limit their effectiveness here but the defending champions will still be expected to get the job done.

We are backing Okan Buruk's side to claim maximum points with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Pendik 1-3 Galatasaray

Pendik vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks