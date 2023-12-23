Pendikspor vs Ankaragucu Prediction and Betting Tips | December 25th 2023

Seeking to end their run of four consecutive Super Lig defeats, Pendikspor play host to Ankaragucu in an exciting Christmas Day showdown at the Pendik Stadium.

Emre Belözoğlu’s men are unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions and will be looking to extend this impressive run.

Pendikspor were left empty handed once again as they suffered a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Caykur Rizespor on Thursday.

Ivo Vieira’s side have now lost four of their last five matches, with a 5-3 victory over Isparta 32 Spor in the fourth round of the Turkish Cup being the exception.

With 13 points from 16 matches, Pendikspor are currently 19th in the Super Lig table, just five points above rock-bottom Istanbulspor.

Elsewhere, Ankaragucu failed to move into the top half of the table as they were held to a goalless draw by Hatayspor last Thursday.

With that result, Belözoğlu’s men have now gone five straight matches without defeat, claiming three draws and two wins, including a 3-1 cup victory over İskenderun on December 7.

Ankaragucu are currently 12th in the Super Lig standings, level on 19 points with Hatayspor and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Pendikspor vs Ankaragucu Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Pendikspor and Ankaragucu, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Vieira’s men have lost their last four league outings, conceding 13 goals and scoring twice since picking up back-to-back victories over Istanbulspor and Samsunspor in November.

Ankaragucu have won just one of their last four away matches while losing twice and claiming one draw since late September.

Pendikspor currently hold the division’s poorest home record, having picked up just five points from seven matches at the Pendik Stadium this season.

Pendikspor vs Ankaragucu Prediction

Having failed to impose themselves in the top flight, Pendikspor find themselves at the wrong end of the table after a disappointing first half of the season.

Belözoğlu’s side head into the game as the more in-form side and we predict they will take the positives from their midweek draw to claim all three points here.

Prediction: Pendikspor 0-1 Ankaragucu

Pendikspor vs Ankaragucu Betting Tips

Tip 1: Ankaragucu to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Ankaragucu’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of the visitors’ last nine games)

