Pendikspor vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

Besiktas set out in search of a fourth win on the bounce when they take on Pendikspor at the Pendik Stadium in round 21 of the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

Ivo Vieira’s men currently hold the division’s poorest home record and will need to be at their best as they look to end their seven-match winless run.

Pendikspor’s Turkish Cup campaign came to an end on Wednesday when they fell to a 2-1 loss against Antalyaspor at the Antalya Stadium.

This was in keeping with their struggles in the Super Lig, where they are on an eight-match winless run, losing five and claiming three draws since a 1-0 victory over Samsunspor on November 12.

With 16 points from 20 matches, Pendikspor are currently 19th in the Super Lig table, five points behind Gaziantep above the dotted line.

Besiktas, on the other hand, cruised through the fifth round of the Turkish Cup as they picked up a comfortable 4-0 victory over second-tier Eyüpspor.

Fernando Santos’ side have now won three consecutive matches, including back-to-back league victories over Caykur Rizespor and Fatih Karagumruk respectively.

With 35 points from 20 matches, Besiktas are currently fourth in the league table, two points behind Trabzonspor in the Europa League qualification spot.

Pendikspor vs Besiktas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Pendikspor and Besiktas, with Santos’ men picking up one win and one draw in their previous two encounters.

They met in August’s reverse fixture when Oscar Romero scored a 94th-minute penalty for Pendikspor to cancel out Omar Colley’s first-half strike and force a share of the spoils.

Vieira’s side are without a win in their last seven outings, losing four and picking up three draws since December’s 5-3 cup victory over Isparta 32 Spor.

Besiktas have won all but one of their six away matches in all competitions, with a 1-1 draw against Ankaragucu on December 3 being the exception.

Pendikspor have won just one league game at home this season and currently hold the division’s poorest home record, having picked up just six points from nine matches.

Pendikspor vs Besiktas Prediction

Besiktas will welcome the challenge of a Pendikspor side who will still be licking their wounds from their cup exit. Santos’ men are currently firing on all cylinders and we are tipping them to claim all three points once again.

Prediction: Pendikspor 0-3 Besiktas

Pendikspor vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Besiktas to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Besiktas’ last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the visitors’ last five games)