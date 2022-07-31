Peninsular Power vs NWS Spirit prediction, preview, team news and more | Australia Cup 2022

Peninsular Power will take on NWS Spirit in the Round of 32 of the Australian Cup on Wednesday.

Peninsular Power are faring well in NPL Queensland, where they are hovering in the top four. They come into this game off a 1-0 win over Brisbane Olympic. Meanwhile, NWS Spirit, who compete in New South Wales League One, will have a huge task on their hands when they visit Queensland for this fixture.

Peninsular Power vs NWS Spirit Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two inter-state rivals, with Peninsular Power enjoying the advantage of competing in a higher division. They'll fancy their chances of reaching the last 16.

Peninsular Power form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L.

NWS Spirit form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D.

Peninsular Power vs NWS Spirit Team News

Peninsular Power

The hosts have no injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

NWS Spirit

The visitors also do not have any injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Peninsular Power vs NWS Spirit Predicted XIs

Peninsular Power (4-4-2): Phillip Zabaks (GK), Marko Milutinovic, Reece Bath, Uryu Nagata, Marek Madle, Youeil Shol, Daniel Cuttler, Jesse Rigby, Oliver Plusnin, Dan Morgan, Jake McLean.

NWS Spirit (4-4-2): Jack Greenwood (GK), Andy Robertson, Mitch Davidson, Grant Cornwell, Aaron D'Mello, Adam Nisbet, Brian Jamba, Ahmed Sweedan, Dom Johns, Luke Okuda, Luk Clifford.

Peninsular Power vs NWS Spirit Prediction

Peninsular Power will fancy their chances against the much unfancied NWS Spirit. Spirit essentially embody the qualities of an academy set-up whose grade team competes in NSW division 1. So, it'll be a tall ask for them to upstage a professional Queensland club in a knockout game.

Peninsular Power will go into the game as the firm favourites given their squad strength and, more importantly, the fact they're playing at home. They'll look to go deep into the competition and perhaps draw an A-League opponent. Peninsular Power are expected to win quite easily.

Prediction: Peninsular Power 3-1 NWS Spirit.

