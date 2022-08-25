Peninsular Power vs Sydney United prediction, preview, team news and more | Australia Cup 2022

Peninsular Power will host Sydney United in the Australia Cup quarterfinal on Sunday.

Peninsular have fared well in the Queensland NPL, where they finished third in the table. They overcame Green Gully, whom they beat 2-1 in the Round of 16. They are coming off a 3-1 win over Gold Coast United in their last league game.

Sydney, who compete in NPL New South Wales, are coming off a win on penalties over Western United in the Round of 16 of the Australia Cup. They secured their place with a 4-3 win on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Peninsular Power vs Sydney United Head-to-Head

This will be the first time the two teams will play against each other. There is not much to choose between them, given their recent form.

Peninsular Power form guide (in all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Sydney United form guide (in all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Peninsular Power vs Sydney United Team News

Peninsular Power

The hosts have no injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sydney United

The visitors also have no injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Peninsular Power vs Sydney United Predicted XIs

Peninsular Power (4-4-2): Phillip Zabaks (GK), Lewis Greenwood, Solomon Weldemariam, Uryu Nagata, Marek Madle, Shane Cronin, Nic Harvey, Jesse Rigby, Oliver Plusnin, Dan Morgan, Jake McLean

Sydney United (4-3-3): Danijel Nizic (GK), Matt Bilic, Jacob Poscoliero, Jordan Ivancic, Anthony Tomelic, Adrian Knez, Tariq Maia, Liam Ivancic, Chris Payne, Taisei Kaneko, Kyle Cimenti

Peninsular Power vs Sydney United Prediction

This will be an interesting game, with both teams looking to make it to the semi-finals of the competition. It's always a great achievement for a National Premier League team from any of the provinces to make it to the semifinals.

Sydney will be desperate to progress further in the competition, especially after losing the Waratah Cup final to the New South Wales Spirit earlier in August.

It will be an exciting game with a great chance of another penalty shootout ensuing. A draw is on the cards, with Sydney to take another win on penalties.

Prediction: Peninsular Power 1-1 Sydney United (3-4 on penalties)

