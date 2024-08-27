"People always talk" - When Real Madrid legend claimed Lionel Messi was better than Cristiano Ronaldo by a 'significant margin'

Real Madrid icon Iker Casillas once claimed that Lionel Messi was better than his then-teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. Both Messi and Ronaldo are widely regarded as two of the best players in the beautiful game's history.

The two players were together in La Liga - Ronaldo with Los Blancos and Messi with Barcelona - between 2009 and 2018 before the Portugal captain left for Juventus.

Casillas and Ronaldo enjoyed both domestic and continental success, winning the 2011-12 La Liga title and the club's much-awaited UEFA Champions League La Decima two years later before leaving at the end of the 2014-15 campaign.

The former Spain international - as per Directo Gol (via Albiceleste Talk) in 2009 - said about Messi:

Trending

"Messi, but by a significant margin compared to Cristiano Ronaldo. People always talk lately about the two, Messi and Ronaldo. But Messi carries the ball on his foot. He's fast, has a great shot. I don't know honestly right now, I'd choose Messi over Cristiano."

Expand Tweet

Messi's Barca enjoyed success against Los Blancos during that period, especially in La Liga, winning six La Liga titles compared to Ronaldo and Co.'s two. However, Madrid had more success in the UEFA Champions League, winning four titles - including an unprecedented three on the trot - to Messi and Co.'s two.

How Lionel Messi fared against Cristiano Ronaldo's former club Real Madrid?

Lionel Messi (left) and Real Madrid

Lionel Messi enjoyed success against Cristiano Ronaldo's former club Real Madrid. For starters, the 37-year-old is the all-time top scorer in El Clasico history, providing 26 goals and 14 assists in 45 games across competitions.

That includes 18 goals and nine assists in 29 games in La Liga, winning 14 times and losing nine. That includes two hat-tricks - one in a 3-3 home draw in the 2006-07 season, and three goals and an assist in a 4-3 win at the Santiago Bernabeu in the 2013-14 campaign. He also bagged three braces against Cristiano Ronaldo's former team.

Moreover, Messi registered goal contributions in three other competitions against Los Blancos: two goals in two UEFA Champions League games, three assists in eight Copa del Rey outings and six goals and two assists in six matches in the Spanish Super Cup.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner also played twice against Los Blancos while with PSG - in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. However, he made no goal contribution - including a missed penalty in the first leg - as the Parisians lost 3-2 on aggregate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback