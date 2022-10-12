"People don't even play 700 games, never mind scored 700 goals!" – Ex-Premier League winner 'really pleased' with Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable achievement

Former Leicester City defender Danny Simpson has heaped praise on Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring his 700th club goal during his team's recent 2-1 win over Everton.

Ronaldo, 37, achieved the remarkable feat at Goodison Park on Sunday (October 9). After Anthony Martial sustained an injury, the veteran entered the fray in the 29th minute of the contest and bagged a landmark goal just a minute before the break with a left-footed strike.

Speaking on Manchester United's in-house show The Debate, Simpson expressed his elation about Ronaldo's accomplishment. He said:

"People don't even play 700 games, never mind scored 700 goals! I was just happy for him because he's been on the bench, and he's not used to it."

He continued:

"To come on and score the winner, we can't say any more about him. I'm really pleased that he came on and showed some pace and it was a great finish."

Former Sheffield United and Watford striker Danny Webber also pitched in on the discussion and shared his thoughts. He said:

"Unbelievable. I think most people, if you add up the goals they scored in primary school, high school and in their careers, they're still not hitting 700! It's brilliant, and you run out of things to say about him, because it is such a brilliant achievement."

Overall, he has registered 700 goals and 222 assists in 942 appearances for Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus and Sporting CP.

Cristiano Ronaldo

What a beautiful number we’ve achieved together!

Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans.

700 club goals. What a beautiful number we've achieved together! Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans. United we continue!

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been demoted to the bench at Manchester United this season. Under new manager Erik ten Hag, he has started just four games, with only one coming in the Premier League. He has registered two goals and one assist in ten games this term.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 15 points from eight games. The club will next host Omonia in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 13).

Jamie Carragher omits Cristiano Ronaldo as he names three best players of all time

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has left Cristiano Ronaldo off his list of greatest players of all time. He instead named Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and Zinedine Zidane as his three choices.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he explained his preferences and said:

"Messi, if Argentina win the World Cup, I think it would almost cement him in a lot of people's eyes as the number one."

He added:

"Maradona, for what he did in '86; I was a young kid watching it, and I couldn't believe what I was watching and then I would go Zidane... for what he did in the biggest moments."

