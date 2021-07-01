Pep Guardiola recommends former Barcelona manager as Ronald Koeman replacement - Reports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly recommended Spain manager Luis Enrique as Barcelona's next manager to club president Joan Laporta.

As per reports in Onze, Pep Guardiola has informed Joan Laporta that he does not want to return to Camp Nou to manage Barcelona but believes former club boss Luis Enrique could be willing to take on the job.

Pep Guardiola managed Barcelona for four years between 2008 and 2012, during which he won three La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, and two Champions Leagues. The 50-year-old has since managed Bayern Munich and is currently managing Manchester City.

He has helped Manchester City win three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and four EFL Cups during his time with the club. Guardiola has firmly established himself as one of the greatest managers the game of football has ever seen.

Guardiola has often been linked with a move back to Barcelona over the years, but recently revealed that he has no intentions of managing the club in the near future.

The Manchester City manager enjoys a close relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta and has thus recommended Spain boss Luis Enrique for the job.

Luis Enrique managed Barcelona for three seasons between 2014 and 2017 during which he guided the club to two La Ligas, three Copa del Reys, and a Champions League.

Enrique is currently the manager of the Spanish national team. Spain have surprised everyone with their performances at Euro 2020.

Luis Enrique's side got off to a disappointing start after drawing their opening two group games. But Spain ended the group stage with a 5-0 victory over Slovakia and claimed an incredible 5-3 victory over Croatia in the Round of 16 to progress to the quarter-finals.

Barcelona could look to replace Ronald Koeman with Luis Enrique next season

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman's position at the club has been cast in doubt in recent months. The Dutchman has, however, received the backing of Joan Laporta and is set to continue as Barcelona's manager in the upcoming season.

Koeman could, however, be swiftly replaced by Luis Enrique at Barcelona if the club endure a slow start to the 2021-22 campaign.

